Transfer news and rumours LIVE: City to rival Barca for Haaland

Premier League champions eye Dortmund star

Manchester City are prepared to go all in on their pursuit of Erling Haaland, priming them as Barcelona's key rivals for the Borussia Dortmund man next summer, per Sport.

The Bundesliga outfit have already insisted that they will not sell their prize man in the winter, but may be resigned to losing him at the end of the current campaign.

The future of the Leeds-born Norway international has been one of the sagas of the season - and now Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions could fight a potential move to Camp Nou every step of the way.