Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to seal £50m Diaz signing

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Luis Diaz Porto 2021-22
Alvarez transfer clears path for Cavani Man Utd exit

2022-01-30T00:50:00.000Z

The sale of Julian Alvarez to Manchester City leaves River Plate free to sign Manchester United star Edinson Cavani, claims the Mirror.

The Argentines will now be able to afford Cavani's wages thanks to the influx of funds from Alvarez's departure, with a deal set to go through in the summer.

Edinson Cavani Manchester United Newcastle 2021-22
Brentford still working on Eriksen deal

2022-01-29T23:55:14.000Z

Liverpool to seal £50m Diaz signing (Mirror)

2022-01-29T23:45:16.000Z

Colombian will move for significantly less than Porto wanted

Liverpool are set to confirm a bargain deal for Porto star Luis Diaz, according to the Mirror.

The Colombian, who was originally valued at £83 million by his club, will ultimately move in a deal worth £50m, with the Reds paying £37.5m of that fee up front.

LUIS DIAZ PORTO
Lampard to block Calvert-Lewin's Arsenal move

2022-01-29T23:35:59.000Z

Frank Lampard's first act as Everton boss will be to veto the sale of Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Arsenal, claims the Daily Star.

The ex-Chelsea idol is set to take over at Goodison Park and does not want to lose the striker in the current window.

West Ham make double Leeds bids

2022-01-29T23:25:36.000Z

Al Nassr make final Aubameyang offer

2022-01-29T23:15:00.000Z