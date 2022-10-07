Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid ramping up Bellingham pursuit

Frank Lampard wants Seamus Coleman to extend his contract at Everton after his deal ends in the summer of 2023.

“Everybody here understands what Seamus is to this club. If his performance levels are there he wants to stay and he knocks on my door, I will help try make it happen.

“He’s one of the best men I’ve worked with in this game. He will always say the right thing and do the right thing. If he feels like he is contributing to this club, he will want to stay. Whatever capacity he wants to be at this club, he deserves whatever he wants," the manager said.