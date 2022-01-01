Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nunez to spearhead Ten Hag's Man Utd rebuild

Nunez to spearhead Ten Hag's Man Utd rebuild (Telegraph)
Antony and Danjuma also on the Red Devils' radar
Benfica striker Darwin Nunez will spearhead the Manchester United rebuild under new boss Erik ten Hag, reports the Telegraph.
Ten Hag is keen to revive United's faltering attack and has made Nunez, who has 33 goals in 38 appearances this season, a prime target.
The Dutchman is also looking to bolster the supply line with moves for Ajax winger Antony and Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma.
Man City enter race for Rangers starlet
Manchester City are rivalling Newcastle for the signature of Rangers academy midfielder Alex Lowry, reports Football Insider.
The Magpies are believed to have held talks with the Scottish giants over a deal for the 18-year-old earlier this month.
But now City have entered the race and hope to steal a march on their Premier League rivals with a better offer.
Chiellini eyes MLS move
Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is considering a move to MLS this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 37-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is believed to be ready for a new challenge.
His deal expires in June, meaning he could move to the United States in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, which begins on July 7.
Eriksen agrees Spurs move
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has agreed to return to Tottenham this summer, reports Todofichajes.
Eriksen has made a remarkable comeback to football with Brentford during the second half of this season less than a year after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.
The 30-year-old's short-term deal expires at the end of the campaign and it is his former club Spurs, who sold the midfielder to Inter Milan in January 2020, who have won the race for his signature.
Foxes make move for Bremer
Leicester have entered the race for Torino defender Gleison Bremer, reports the Telegraph.
The 25-year-old Brazilian is valued at around £40 million ($52m).
Tottenham have long been admirers of Bremer but their Premier League rivals are now ready to make a move for the Atletico Mineiro man.
Schreuder in line for Ajax job
Bruges boss Alfred Schreuder is the leading candidate to succeed Erik ten Hag at Ajax, according to Sky Germany.
Ten Hag was confirmed as new Manchester United boss on Thursday and will move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.
Schreuder, who was briefly assistant boss to Ten Hag at Ajax, is under contract at Bruges until 2023 but is understood to have a release clause worth around €1.5 million (£1.2m/$1.6m).