Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton hope to beat Man Utd and Barcelona to £35m transfer target

Pearson wants Bristol City extension
Recently hired manager Nigel Pearson wants to remain in charge of Bristol City beyond the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign, he told BBC Sport.
Pearson's contract is set to end this summer, so he would need to negotiate an entirely new deal to stick at Ashton Gate.
Klopp could ditch Liverpool for national team job (Bild)
With the Reds slumping, speculation about the manager's future has intensified
Jurgen Klopp could replace German national team coach Joachim Low after the 2022 World Cup despite his latest Liverpool contract running through 2024, according to Bild.
The Reds have strongly denied Klopp will leave the Reds anytime soon.
Promes comes with contract risk for Spartak
The risk of Quincy Promes being convicted in connection to charges he still faces from an alleged 2020 stabbing falls entirely on Spartak Moscow, which have purchased him from Ajax, according to DeTelegraaf.
Under the terms of the deal, no legal outcome would force Ajax to provide Spartak Moscow additional funds.
Milenkovic given £30m price tag amid Man Utd talks
The Fiorentina centre-back has been billed an affordable alternatives to other targets
Journalist Constantin Eckner reported rumoured Manchester United target Nikola Milenkovic is indeed in talks with the Red Devils, and that Fiorentina have put a £30 million ($42.4m) price tag on his transfer.
This comes after Sky Sports Germany said Borussia Dortmund are also in hot pursuit of the defender.
Atlanta United acquire full rights to Giannetti
The Athletic has confirmed that Atlanta United will secure full rights to defender Lautaro Giannetti and sign him to a five-year contract.
The 27-year-old comes to MLS from Argentinian side Velez Sarsfield.
Everton hope to beat Man Utd and Barcelona to £35m target (Sky Sports)
In a further sign of Carlo Ancelotti's ambitions, the Toffees have not been put off by rival interest in Max Aarons
Everton are willing to go-to-toe with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona for the signature of £35 million ($49.5m) defender Max Aarons, according to Sky Sports. Barcelona had a bid for the Norwich City prospect rejected last month.
Aarons, 21, is also being tracked by Roma.
Norwich City is already resigned to losing the player in the near future, now looking simply to cash in to the fullest extent.