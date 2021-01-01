Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City turned down Saul-Silva offer from Atletico Madrid

Mohamed Elneny's move from Arsenal to Galatasaray collapsed because club president Burak Elmas personally vetoed the transfer, reports Milliyet.

Elneny, who has one year left on his Gunners contract, looked to be on the move last month when Galatasaray agreed a deal worth around €15 million (£13m/$18m).

However, Elmas stepped in and cancelled the transfer because he felt the midfielder's wage demands were too high, with the club moving on to other targets.