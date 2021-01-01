Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton to move for Man City star Aguero

Red Devils prepared to part ways with midfielder this summer

This season will be Paul Pogba's last at Manchester United if he does not commit to a new contract, according to The Sun.

The Premier League side want to convince the midfielder to sign a lucrative new deal to ensure he stays at Old Trafford for years to come.

But they are willing to sell him this summer if he refuses to commit to the club as his current deal expires at the end of next season.