Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea want Hazard back at huge discount

Wighton finished at Hearts
Craig Wighton will leave Hearts at the end of his contract to join Dunfermline Athletic.— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) February 4, 2021
The forward has signed a pre-contract with the Pars and will move to East End Park in the summer. pic.twitter.com/jU9f1g1Wlw
West Brom signing has work permit approved
Inter anticipate Handanovic loss
Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has served Inter extremely well, but the club are aware of the need to lock down a top-class replacement before the 36-year-old's contract runs out or his form falls off further.
Gazzetta dello Sport writes that Udinese's Juan Musso could be the first choice for Inter.
Mourinho asks for good Alli following loss to Chelsea
After nixing Delle Alli's potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain before this week's deadline, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho on Thursday suggested a path back into a starting role for the out-of-favour midfielder. Mourinho said his team could use "a good Dele Alli that we haven’t had yet" - an indication that he indeed has hope for Alli eventually contributing under his watch.
Elche eye Piatti as answer to attacking woes
Elche believe free-agent attacker Pablo Piatti could uplift their 19th-place squad during the second half of La Liga's 2020-21 campaign, AS reports.
Even if a deal is agreed upon, Piatti needs to prove his fitness following a serious knee injury suffered at Toronto FC.
Dynamo consider bid for star Tigres defender
The Houston Dynamo have apparently kept an eye on Tigres' Club World Cup run and could make a transfer offer for defender Carlos Salcedo, ESPN reports.
Salcedo has been a rock at the back in recent months and will start for his Liga MX side this weekend in the tournament's semi-final round against Palmeiras.
Atlanta near deal for Sosa
Atlanta United are closing in on a transfer deal with 21-year-old River Plate midfielder Santiago Sosa, writes journalist German García Grova.
Sosa has featured for Argentina up to a U-20 level.
Bayern Munich reject says latest termination not due to performance
The once-promising career of former Bayern Munich prospect Sinan Kurt has swerved to FC Nitra of Slovakia after he was cut by a semi-pro German side last month.
But he claims to Sport Bild that contrary to popular belief, his latest move had nothing to do with poor play on the pitch and he is hopeful of regaining the attention of scouts.
Man City want Haaland to replace Aguero
Pep Guardiola has set his sights on Dortmund's top scorer (Marca)
Manchester City want to buy Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland as the long-term replacement for oft-injured Sergio Aguero, whose contract is up this summer, according to Marca.
City are so keen on getting Haaland ahead of competitors that they are willing to pay a higher price to services well before a release clause activates in the summer of 2022.
Chelsea want Hazard back at huge discount
Despite the playmaker's health problems, the Blues might be drawn by his Premier League track record (DefensaCentral)
Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard, who has been mired in a "viscious circle" of injuries, is drawing interest from former club Chelsea at about half the initial transfer fee of £88 million ($112m) paid for the player in 2019 - reports DefensaCentral.
That would come after the Blues acquired much younger attackers Timo Werner and Kai Havertz last summer for a combined cost about £117.5 million ($150m)