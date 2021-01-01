Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City see pathway to Haaland deal

USWNT goalkeeper Murphy signs new deal with Courage
[NEWS] Goalkeeper Casey Murphy Signs Two-Year Contract with NC Courage— NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) February 5, 2021
Read | https://t.co/N9VW5JH2Yx pic.twitter.com/woq45mC360
Leicester open contract talks with Tielemans
#lcfc to open talks with Youri Tielemans over a new contract. Tielemans has been outstanding this season and negotiations are set to start soon. Further evidence of Leicester’s sensible, long-term planning— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 5, 2021
How Roma won 'bidding war' with Juventus for Reynolds
Despite it initially looking like Juventus won the race to sign Bryan Reynolds, it was Roma that ultimately came out victorious in the battle to sign the American star.
Reynolds cited his development as a reason for his move to Roma, who will give him a realistic chance at first-team minutes this season.
Former Montreal midfielder Piatti eyeing MLS return
Former Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti could return to MLS, reports The Athletic.
Piatti was a star for the club, now called CF Montreal, before departing for San Lorenzo.
The Argentine was with the Canadian side from 2014 to 2019 and was a three-time MLS All-Star.
Arteta expects summer decision on Maitland-Niles & Willock
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said decisions on the futures of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock will be made in the summer after the two youngsters went out on loan in January.
Maitland-Niles moved to West Brom while Willock will spend the rest of the season at Newcastle, but their futures at Arsenal remain up in the air.
Sampaoli linked with Marseille gig
Former Argentina and Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli could take over as manager at Marseille, reports Le10Sport.
Marseille parted ways with Andre Villas-Boas this week after a transfer dispute between club and manager turned ugly.
And now the French side could turn to Sampaoli, who is currently in charge of Atletico Mineiro.
City expect Premier League title to pave way to Haaland deal
Guardiola sets his sights on Haaland (Daily Star)
Manchester City believe that a Premier League triumph this season would convince Erling Haaland to join the club.
According to the Daily Star, Pep Guardiola has made the Dortmund star his top choice to replace Sergio Aguero and the club is ready to sanction a move.
City are hoping to bring Haaland to England as soon as this summer, and they believe winning the title will be the clincher when it comes to the potential transfer.
Chelsea look to hijack Alaba deal
Chelsea are looking to hijack Real Madrid's deal for David Alaba, reports The Guardian.
Alaba is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer as a free agent, with Real Madrid widely expected to sign the Austrian star.
But new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the defender, and has set his sights on Alaba as a key piece of a back line overhaul.
'Dias has brought a winning mentality like Van Dijk at Liverpool'
Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott says that Ruben Dias' signing has been a game-changer for Manchester City, just like the Virgil van Dijk signing at Liverpool.
Dias joined City from Benfica in September, and the club has since won 20 of their 27 matches, keeping 16 clean sheets while conceding just nine times.
Several clubs backed out of deal due to Maitland-Niles agent fees
Leicester, Newcastle and Southampton all backed out of potential deals for Ainsley Maitland-Niles due to agent fees, reports the Daily Mail.
The Arsenal youngster made the move to West Brom on deadline day as he departed the Emirates on loan in search of first-team minutes.
West Brom were willing to pay the fees required to bring in Maitland-Niles as the club looks to push out of potential relegation.
Pogba 'happy' at Man Utd as Solskjaer responds to transfer talk
Ole Gunnar Solskajer insists Paul Pogba is "happy" at Manchester United as the midfielder's future remains uncertain.
Pogba's contract is set to expire in 2022 and, after the Frenchman's brother stated he believes Man Utd should sell this summer, Solskjaer insisted that he thinks his star is happy at Old Trafford.