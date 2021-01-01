Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Haaland top priority

LAFC star Diego Rossi has completed a move to Fenerbahce, the club announced.

Rossi's move to Turkey is on an initial loan as he departs LAFC after scoring 44 goals in 103 games.

“This is an exciting next step in Europe for Diego,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said.

“We are forever grateful to Diego for the way he helped build this Club both on and off the field from day one. To see him grow into a great player who will now perform in the Europa League with Fenerbahçe is exciting and shows that our ambition to develop talent is working.”