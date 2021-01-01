Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid still looking at Sterling

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted there is no need to discuss a new contract at the present moment.

Tuchel has had major success since taking over the Blues in January, leading to reports he could sign an extension on the 18-month deal he agreed at the time.

But when asked at a press conference on Tuesday if he'd opened talks over a new deal, Tuchel said: "No, there is no time. There is no time and no need for this right now."