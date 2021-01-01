Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid still looking at Sterling

Ligue 1 sides chasing Nancy star
Brest, Metz and Montpellier are chasing Nancy midfielder Amine Bassi, according to Le10Sport.
The 23-year-old has starred in Ligue 2 this season and is now eyeing a move to the French top flight.
Lens eye move for Choupo-Moting
Lens are considering a move for Bayern Munich forward Eric Choupo-Moting, reports Le10Sport.
The veteran striker is coming to the end of his deal at Bayern and Lens have a relatively large budget for recruitment this summer.
Should Choupo-Moting be offered a new deal at Bayern though, Lens would likely miss out.
Juventus sign Malaga youngster Huijsen
Colpo in prospettiva per la #Juventus: preso Dean #Huijsen, difensore olandese del 2005 proveniente dal Malaga. Ha firmato con i bianconeri un contratto triennale. ✍️✅⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia— Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) May 4, 2021
Gerrard keen to keep Leeds target Kent
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is determined to keep Ryan Kent from leaving for Leeds United, according to the Daily Star.
Kent, 24, is a top target for Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa after shining in the Gers' successful Scottish Premiership challenge this season.
Tettey and Vrancic to leave Norwich
Norwich City will bid an emotional farewell to long-serving midfielders Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic when their respective contracts expire this summer.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 4, 2021
We thank both players for their contributions to the club and wish them the very best for their future careers.
Tuchel: No need to discuss new deal
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted there is no need to discuss a new contract at the present moment.
Tuchel has had major success since taking over the Blues in January, leading to reports he could sign an extension on the 18-month deal he agreed at the time.
But when asked at a press conference on Tuesday if he'd opened talks over a new deal, Tuchel said: "No, there is no time. There is no time and no need for this right now."
Shaw choosing between Man City and NWSL
Bordeaux striker Khadija Shaw will choose between a move to Manchester City or the NWSL, according to L'Equipe.
The 24-year-old is currently top scorer in the French league and her contract will expire at the end of the season.
City have made a major push for the Jamaican, but she also has "two big offers" from NWSL clubs, according to the report.
Luiz offered to MLS team
Arsenal defender David Luiz has been offered to an MLS team by his representatives, reports CBS Sports.
Luiz is out of contract with the Gunners this summer and has begun planning for life at a new club.
The 34-year-old's salary demands could prevent him from moving to MLS, however.
Da Silva extends Lyon stay
📝 @DaSilvaFlo10 has extended his contract until 2025!— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) May 4, 2021
👉 https://t.co/h6UmCGd1OD pic.twitter.com/4dUzNfI9JQ
Ferdinand urges Chelsea to pursue Aguero
"I think he stays in the Premier League," Ferdinand said on his YouTube show.
"If I'm Chelsea, I take him now. If I'm Chelsea, I go and get him quick.
"Have you seen Chelsea's stats, by the way? They're my team to win the league next year."
Xavi to sign new Al-Sadd deal
Barcelona legend Xavi will remain in Qatar with Al-Sadd, reports Sport.
The coach had been rumoured to be considering an exit from the club, but will sign a two-year extension to his contract in the coming days.
Inter told Kante signing would be Sneijder-esque
Former Inter president Massimo Moratti has urged the newly-crowned Serie A champions to rekindle their interest in Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.
A World Cup-winning midfielder on the books at Stamford Bridge has seen a move to San Siro mooted for some time, with the presence of former Blues boss Antonio Conte in Milan only serving to fan those flames.
Moratti believes every effort should be made to get a deal done this summer, with it possible that Kante could emulate the efforts of 2010 Treble winner Wesley Sneijder in lifting Inter to even greater heights.
Mourinho returns to management at Roma on three-year contract
Jose Mourinho has wasted little time in finding a new job following his sacking at Tottenham, with the Portuguese set to take charge of Roma from 2021-22 on a three-year contract.
The 58-year-old was relieved of his duties at Tottenham on April 19, with the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager failing to convince at a third Premier League employer.
His stock remains high, though, particularly in Italy where he has previously enjoyed considerable success with Inter, and a role as successor to Paulo Fonseca at Stadio Olimpico is set to be taken on after committing to a deal through to 2024.
Real Madrid still looking at Sterling (Football Insider)
City star of interest to Blancos
Real Madrid are still monitoring Raheem Sterling as he generates exit talk at Manchester City, reports Football Insider.
The Blues are reportedly open to offers for the England international and it could be that he heads to Santiago Bernabeu after many years of seeing such a switch mooted.
Leno looking to leave Arsenal (football.london)
Keeper set to push for Emirates exit
Bernd Leno is ready to push for a move away from Arsenal, reports football.london.
The Germany international goalkeeper is looking to take on a new challenge despite still having two years left to run on his contract with the Gunners.
Villa shelve plans to sell El Ghazi
Aston Villa have, according to Football Insider, shelved plans to sell Anwar El Ghazi this summer.
The Villans had been open to the idea of offloading the 26-year-old winger, but an unfortunate injury to Trezeguet means they will now be looking to retain his services.
Incoming at Ibrox
🆕 Welcome Sakala 🆕— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 4, 2021
📝 #RangersFC are today delighted to announce that a pre-contract has been agreed with Fashion Sakala, and he will join from Belgian side KV Oostende in the summer-subject to international clearance and a work permit being received.
Real Madrid won't take up Reguilon option
Real Madrid will not be taking up their buyback option on Sergio Reguilon, claims Defensa Central.
The promising left-back joined Tottenham in the summer of 2020 and had seen a return to Spain mooted 12 months on, but those at Santiago Bernabeu will not be triggering that clause.
Ancelotti asks about Bale to Everton (El Chiringuito)
Toffees keen on Welsh forward
Carlo Ancelotti has asked about the possibility of taking Gareth Bale to Everton, claims El Chiringuito.
The Wales international is currently on loan at Tottenham from Real Madrid but will see that deal come to a close in the summer and could end up being reunited with a former Blancos boss at Goodison Park.
Bayern bidding farewell to Martinez
#FCBayern and @Javi8martinez are saying ‘goodbye and thank you’ from the bottom of their hearts after nine very successful years together. #GraciasJavi ❤️ #MiaSanMia— 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) May 4, 2021
Messi agrees new two-year contract with Barcelona (ESPN)
Camp Nou superstar to sign fresh terms
ESPN Argentina are reporting that Lionel Messi has agreed a two-year contract extension with Barcelona.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner will see his current deal expire in the summer, but it may be that he never hits free agency as a one-club man commits to fresh terms.
Barcelona move for Flamengo's Gerson
Barcelona have made a move for Flamengo midfielder Gerson - according to ESPN.
The Spanish giants have contacted the 23-year-old's representatives to discuss his availability ahead of the summer transfer window.
Barca have yet to reach an agreement to sign Gerson, but a return to Europe could soon be on the cards for the man who left Roma to join Flamengo in 2019.
Schar in line for Newcastle extension
Fabian Schar is in line for a contract extension at Newcastle United - according to The Northern Echo.
The 29-year-old defender's current deal expires in 2020, but the Magpies want to tie the Switzerland international down to fresh terms before this summer's European Championships.
Schar has appeared in 19 games across all competitions for Newcastle this season, but was sent off in their last outing against Arsenal.
McCabe signs new Arsenal deal
🎶 We’ve got McCabe, @Katie_McCabe11...— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 4, 2021
And now she’s here to stay! ❤️
Arsenal eager to re-sign Kamara (Football Insider)
Finland midfielder touted for Emirates return
Arsenal are eager to re-sign Glen Kamara from Rangers - according to Football Insider.
The Gunners are ready to offer the 25-year-old midfielder, who began his career at Emirates Stadium, a five-year contract in the summer transfer window.
Kamara's wages will be quadrupled if he returns to Arsenal, who will have to pay around £12 million to prise him away from Rangers.
Kepa emerges on Roma's radar
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa has emerged on Roma's transfer radar - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Giallorossi could make a move for the 26-year-old if ex-Blues boss Maurizio Sarri replaces Paulo Fonseca in the Stadio Olimpico hot seat this summer.
Sarri was the man who brought Kepa to Chelsea from Athletic Club in 2018 for a world record fee and would like to work with the shot-stopper again in Italy.
Inter interested in Frankfurt star Kostic
Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic is the subject of interest from Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri are looking at the 28-year-old as Antonio Conte bids to bolster his options on the left, with Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri also under consideration.
Kostic has contributed four goals and 12 assists to Frankfurt's cause across 27 Bundesliga outings so far this term.
Fonseca to leave Roma this summer
The club can confirm that head coach Paulo Fonseca will leave at the end of the season.— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 4, 2021
#ASRoma
Man Utd want Johnstone as De Gea replacement (ESPN)
Red Devils line up new keeper
Manchester United want to take Sam Johnstone back to Old Trafford as a replacement for David de Gea, reports ESPN.
With a Spain international goalkeeper edging his way towards the exits, the Red Devils are plotting a raid on West Brom for a shot-stopper who spent nine years within their academy system.
Leeds join the battle for Buendia
Leeds have joined the race for Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia, reports FootMercato.
Arsenal, Aston Villa, West Ham and Crystal Palace are also said to have eyes on the 24-year-old, who has contributed 14 goals and 16 assists to a promotion-winning campaign at Carrow Road in 2020-21.
Depay starts house hunting in Barcelona
Memphis Depay is, according to Mundo Deportivo, house hunting in Barcelona.
The Lyon forward has seen a move to Camp Nou mooted for some time and could get his wish during the summer of 2020.
Dortmund open to deal for Ox
Borussia Dortmund are mulling over a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, claims Fichajes.
The Liverpool midfielder faces fierce competition for places on Merseyside and may be tempted to take on a new challenge in Germany alongside Jude Bellingham.
Chelsea to battle Liverpool for Sancho (Bild)
Dortmund winger wanted in England
Chelsea and Liverpool are ready to battle it out for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, reports Bild.
The England international has been heavily linked with Manchester United in the past, but could end up at Stamford Bridge or Anfield.
Marquinhos on Real Madrid's radar (Le Buteur)
Blancos keen on PSG star
Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has emerged as a target for Real Madrid, claims Le Buteur.
The versatile Brazil international is seen by the Blancos as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.
Roma & Inter chasing Cagliari's Nandez
Roma and Inter are chasing the signature of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez - according to Calcio Mercato.
Antonio Conte is a keen admirer of the 25-year-old, while the Giallorossi have already made contact with his representatives.
Nandez has a €35 million (£30m/$42m) release clause in his contract, which is set to run until 2024.
Dortmund to reduce Sancho asking price
Borussia Dortmund will be open to sell Sancho in the summer if the ‘right bid’ will arrive, after one year ago he was one step away from joining #MUFC. 🚨— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2021
BVB will be asking less than €120m to let Sancho leave this year - but... no late bids at the end of the window. 🟡⚫️ #BVB
Bernardeschi edging towards Juve exit
Federico Bernardeschi is edging towards the exit door at Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri are planning to sell the 27-year-old this summer, and could even use him as a makeweight to land certain transfer targets.
Bernardeschi has only played a full 90 minutes of four occasions this season, and has just one year remaining on his contract.
Overmars responds to Van de Beek-Ajax rumours
Donny van de Beek's ongoing struggles at Manchester United have seen a return to Ajax mooted, but Marc Overmars says the 24-year-old should stay put and fight for his place at Old Trafford.
The highly-rated Netherlands international left his homeland for England during the summer of 2020 in a £35 million ($49m) deal, but has seen the dream switch turn into a nightmare.
Having been restricted to just two Premier League starts, talk of another move in the next transfer window is starting to build.
Read the full story on Goal.
Juve want to sell Bernardeschi
Calicomercato has claimed that Juventus are ready to part ways with midfielder Federico Bernardeschi, who struggled in a rare start this past weekend and has yet to live up to the promise he showed earlier in his career at Fiorentina.
The 27-year-old reportedly could be used as a swap piece within a larger transfer deal this summer.
Glazers have no plans to sell Man Utd (Guardian)
The owners instead want to grow the club's valuation to £7bn
Despite the protest scenes from Manchester United fans this past weekend that led to a match postponement, there are no plans for the Glazer family to sell the club, writes the Guardian.
In fact, they are said to be determined to drive up the Red Devils' valuation from £3 billion to £7 billion ($10bn/€8bn) in the coming years.
While the Glazers have been criticised by supporters for years, their unpopular involvement in the Super League has led to a new chapter in relations.
Kent to benefit from bidding war
Regardless of where he ends up playing next season, Ryan Kent could be in line for a big raise, as the Daily Record writes that Rangers will enter a bidding war on his wages with Leeds United.
Kent, 24, is a Liverpool youth product who has delivered his best season to date in Scotland with nine goals and eight assists for Steven Gerrard's side.
Now, Rangers will try to price Leeds out with a fresh contract offer.
Doekhi gets Newcastle attention
Vitesse centre-back Danilho Doekhi has garnered interest from Newcastle as he enters the final year of his contract, according to De Telegraaf.
The Dutch defender has become an important figure for his Eredivisie team, starting 29 times this season.
With the Magpies now expected to stay up in the Premier League, the 22-year-old could serve as a defensive building block to ensure a more comfortable experience for the club next campaign.
Next Tottenham boss will be given Bale choice (Daily Mail)
Levy will let his next hire decide on the on-loan winger
Gareth's Bale's future will be decided by whomever Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy hires as the club's next permanent manager, claims the Daily Mail.
Interim boss Ryan Mason declined to speculate on Bale when asked this past weekend, and the choice could be outside his control if Levy brings in an outside candidate to Spurs' dugout.
Bale, on loan from Real Madrid, netted a hat-trick this past weekend against Sheffield United and has scored nine league goals for the season.
Gladbach transfer choices gain clarity
Borussia Monchengladbach are likely to lose Marcus Thuram and Denis Zakaria this summer, claims Bild, but they are in position to keep key young midfielder Florian Neuhaus and centre-back Matthias Ginter in a boost for their 2021-22 ambitions.
The club has known a difficult window could arrive after head coach Marco Rose left for Dortmund, so preventing an all-out exodus appears the top priority.
Leverkusen in the mix for Jorge
Bayer Leverkusen will try to sign Santos attacker Kaio Jorge this summer, writes Kicker, but they must fight off Juventus and likely several other clubs to make that happen.
Jorge, 19, is one of Brazil's top prospects still stationed in South America and made Goal's 2021 NXGN list.
Voro takes charge at Valencia
Salvador "Voro" Gonzalez has been named the caretaker manager of Valencia after the club sacked Javi Gracia.
📹 Voro has led the training session at Paterna training ground. #JuntsAnemAMUNT pic.twitter.com/ylHXiW50Kt— Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) May 3, 2021
Iturbe set for free agency
Former Roma forward Juan Iturbe will be a free agent as his contract with Pumas will soon be terminated, according to ESPN Deportes.
The 27-year-old born in Argentina has played in Mexico for the past five seasons after spending his formative football years in Europe.