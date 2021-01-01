Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG eye move for Man Utd goalkeeper De Gea

Kevin De Bruyne has spoken about his reasons for walking away from Chelsea, with the Belgian admitting that he never expected to a become superstar at Manchester City.

The Belgian midfielder severed ties with those at Stamford Bridge in January 2014, having previously headed through the exits to take in a loan spell at Werder Bremen in 2012-13.

His stock soared in German football, having struggled to make an impact in west London, and he admits to having hit a career low as he bid farewell to England.

