Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham step up £40m Romero pursuit

Tottenham step up £40m Romero pursuit (The Telegraph)
Spurs have just completed a deal for Bryan Gil but want more reinforcements
Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero after completing their deal for Bryan Gil, reports The Telegraph.
The Argentine defender, who impressed at the Copa America, would reportedly cost about £40 million ($58m).
Hertha Berlin acquire Jovetic on free
#Jovetic signs for @HerthaBSC (three years contract as a free agent) @sjovetic @SkySport @SkySportNewsHD— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 26, 2021
Kaio Jorge reaches Juventus agreement
The Brazilian starlet snubbed Benfica to angle for a Serie A move
Santos starlet Kaio Jorge has refused a contract proposal from Benfica and is now in advanced negotiations with Juventus to join the Italian outfit in January 2022, Goal can confirm.
After Santos had accepted a transfer proposal from Benfica for the 19-year-old attacker, he personally rebuffed the approach with his mind dead set on Serie A.
Feyenoord welcome Trauner
Ready to defend our colours.— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) July 26, 2021
🇦🇹 Willkommen, 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐫! #Trauner2025 • #Feyenoord
Villa make Bailey offer (Sky Sports)
The club's transfer ambitions are grand - but will they be enough to retain Jack Grealish?
Aston Villa have made an offer to Bayer Leverkusen for forward Leon Bailey, according to Sky Sports.
Having already signed winger Emiliano Buendia and so far held on to star Jack Grealish, the team appears to be assembling a powerful attack.
Bailey has been a menace to Bundesliga opponents in the final third early in his career, racking up 28 goals and 18 assists in the league before his 24th birthday. A move away from Leverkusen this summer is reportedly inevitable.