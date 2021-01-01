Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rodgers considered as Lampard's Chelsea replacement

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Setien wanted as Benitez replacement

2021-01-24T07:30:00Z

Dalian Professional want to appoint former Barcelona manager Quique Setien as their replacement for Rafa Benitez, reports Marca.

Benitez has left his post in China but is expected to return to management soon.

Gasperini addresses Papu Gomez exit talk

2021-01-24T07:00:15Z

West Ham & Southampton interested in Man Utd's Williams

2021-01-24T06:00:26Z

Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams is close to a loan move out of Old Trafford, reports the Sun

West Ham and Southampton are the prime candidates to land Williams, who has found himself behind Luke Shaw and Alex Telles at left-back.

Smith promises new Villa signing amid Sanson talk

2021-01-24T05:00:36Z

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has promised to enter the transfer market this month to strengthen his squad, as speculation grows that Marseille's Morgan Sanson is close to arriving.

“I have not spoken to our sporting director and there is obviously an inbound player and hopefully that is done soon," the manager explained to Sky Sports following Saturday's Premier League victory over Newcastle United

 

Man Utd postpone decision on Lingard future

2021-01-24T04:00:17Z

Manchester United are holding off on making a final decision on the future of Jesse Lingard, reports the Daily Mail

The club will wait until their FA Cup clash with Liverpool, as the winger's services may be needed if they continue in the competition and add further fixtures to their congested schedule.

Olaza set for early Boca return

2021-01-24T03:00:49Z

Uruguayan full-back Lucas Olaza is set to return to Boca Juniors this month, reports Ole

Olaza, 26, is on loan at Celta until the end of the season, but the Liga side will release him early to avoid meeting a clause that would force them to exercise the defender's purchase option.

Howe lined up by Newcastle to replace Bruce

2021-01-24T02:00:06Z

Eddie Howe is the front-runner to take over Newcastle United should Steve Bruce lose his job as manager, reports the Sun

Bruce is under considerable pressure with the Magpies, who are battling relegation from the Premier League.

Koeman: Barca need to make signings or face decline

2021-01-24T01:00:28Z

Ronald Koeman has said Barcelona need to dip into the transfer market if they are to improve, but is not confident of being given the funds to strengthen his squad.

Barcelona are lagging behind Atletico Madrid in La Liga following a slow start to the campaign. They have improved in recent weeks and are on a run of three wins on the spin in the league.

Those victories over Huesca, Athletic Club and Granada cannot gloss over the fact that Koeman’s squad are lacking strength in depth, which is likely to hit them hard in the race for La Liga and the Champions League.

West Ham turn to Ahmed Musa

2021-01-23T23:55:37Z

West Ham are pondering a short-term move for ex-Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa, reports the Daily Mail

Musa is currently a free agent after leaving Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.

Man Utd & Liverpool battle for Upamecano

2021-01-23T23:45:57Z

Merseysiders struggling to meet release clause

Manchester United and Liverpool are both keen to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, reports the Mirror

Liverpool's chances of landing the star suffered a setback when the club's owners insisted that they could not meet his £38 million ($52m) release clause.

Solskjaer admits Van de Beek isn't happy

2021-01-23T23:35:01Z

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that summer signing Donny van de Beek is unhappy at Old Trafford due to his lack of playing time. 

The 23-year-old came over from Ajax in the summer and was tipped to play a major role at Old Trafford, but has found regular minutes hard to come by in his first season in England.

Van de Beek has made 21 total appearances this season but has played just 10 times in the Premier League – only two of which have been starts.

Arsenal to miss out on Collins

2021-01-23T23:25:56Z

Arsenal's efforts to sign Stoke City wonderkid Nathan Collins may be thwarted, claims the Sun

Collins, 19, is now more likely to move to Burnley, who have the funds available for an immediate transfer.

Rodgers considered as Lampard's Chelsea replacement

2021-01-23T23:15:10Z

Ex-Liverpool boss is doing impressive work at Leicester

Chelsea are considering Brendan Rodgers as a potential replacement on the bench for Frank Lampard, reports the Mirror

Rodgers has steered Leicester City to third place in the Premier League, while the Blues languish down in ninth under their former midfielder.