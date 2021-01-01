Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Palace in advanced talks with Lampard

Carlisle re-sign defender
✍️ Defender @Morgan_Feeney13 has today signed a one-year contract (with an option) with the club 👇 https://t.co/Q3SywVxjmk— Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) May 17, 2021
Kane exit report disputed (football.london)
The Tottenham striker may not have made an official transfer demand after all
Alasdair Gold of football.london has claimed that contrary to multiple reports from other publications, Harry Kane has not formally asked to leave Spurs.
He writes that Kane is "not the type to create problems for a club he loves" although he concedes the striker could seek a new challenge soon.
Lazio push for D'Ambrosio
Lazio are in advanced talks to sign Danilo D'Ambrosio on a free transfer, with the Inter full-back not offered a desirable extension, writes Tuttomercatoweb.
The 32-year-old has had his playing time cut this year as Antonio Conte has leaned on younger options such as Achraf Hakimi to patrol the wing areas.
Guendouzi not in Arsenal's plans
Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, currently on loan at Hertha Berlin, is not in the plans of Mikel Arteta and is likely to be sold to Marseille, according to Le10.
The 22-year-old is entering his final year under contract with the Gunners, and Marseille believe they can purchase him at a bargain price.
Guendouzi has appeared in 24 matches in the Bundesliga this season.
Palace in advanced talks with Lampard (Fabrizio Romano)
The former Chelsea boss could get another crack in the Premier League after losing his previous job in January
Crystal Palace are still in contact with Frank Lampard and his agente as potential new manager - talks progressing. Abdallah Sima from Slavia Praga is among the options as new signings, also in case Lampard will be appointed. 🔴🔵 #CPFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021