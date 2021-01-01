Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton eye move for Barcelona defender Lenglet

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Saliba arrives for Marseille medical

2021-07-13T23:30:00Z

Arsenal defender William Saliba has arrived in France ahead of his move to Marseille.

The Gunners have been in talks with the Ligue 1 side for weeks over a loan deal for the 21-year-old centre-back, who spent the second half of last season with Nice.

2021-07-13T22:55:00Z

Sunderland are considering a two-year loan deal for 17-year-old Manchester City defender Callum Doyle, according to Roker Report.

The agreement would mirror Manchester City's recent pact to send prospect Filip Stevanovic to Heerenveen for two years.

2021-07-13T22:45:00Z

2021-07-13T22:30:00Z

2021-07-13T22:15:00Z

Everton eye Lenglet move (FCBN)

2021-07-13T22:00:00Z

The Barcelona centre-back endured a difficult 2020-21 in La Liga and could be had for a discount

Everton are eyeing Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet as a potential transfer target under new boss Rafa Benitez, writes FC Barcelona Noticias.

Lenglet, 26, came under heavy criticism from supporters this past season as he made critical mistakes in the final months of the campaign. Now, with the Blaugrana trying to clear wages from their books, he is a candidate to move elsewhere.

Benitez is said not to fully trust his current defensive structure and wants new players to strengthen the unit.