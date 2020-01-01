Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG & Man City convinced Messi will move in 2021

PSG & Man City convinced Messi will move in 2021
Both sides will go all-out for summer transfer
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are certain that 2020-21 will be Lionel Messi's last season at Barcelona, reports 90 Min.
The Argentine tried to leave in the summer, and while Barca hold out hope of retaining their star both their European rivals will leave no stone unturned in their hopes of landing him when the current campaign comes to a close.
FC Dallas close on two new signings
Jones set for Man Utd exit
Manchester United defender Phil Jones is set to leave the club in January, reports the Daily Star.
West Brom and Derby are interested in taking the 28-year-old on a loan deal.
Barca presidential candidate makes Bellerin top target
Arsenal full-back began his career in Catalunya
Joan Laporta has made Arsenal's Hector Bellerin his top transfer priority should he once more become Barcelona president, claims the Mirror.
The ex-Blaugrana chief is prepared to pay up to £22 million to repatriate the right-back, who left Barca for Arsenal aged 16.