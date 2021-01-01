Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino makes Pogba top PSG transfer target

Keane eyes management return
Former Sunderland and Republic of Ireland boss Roy Keane is considering a shock return to management, claims the Sun.
Keane, 49, last worked as assistant manager at Nottingham Forest in 2019, and has since focused on television work as a pundit.
Lingard offered Man Utd escape route by Inter
Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard will be offered the chance to get his career back on track at Inter, reports the Mirror.
The winger has barely featured for United this season, and could move as soon as the current transfer window should Inter manage to offload Christian Eriksen.
Ozil makes Arsenal wage demand in order to leave
The playmaker wants the Gunners to cover his salary until 2023
Mesut Ozil is willing to leave Arsenal immediately if the club covers a significant part of his wage demands, reports the Sun.
The playmaker, who has been linked to Fenerbahce and D.C. United, would thus continue to draw a salary until 2023 from the Gunners, who nevertheless would pay much less than the current £350,000-a-week commitment.
West Ham line up Daka bid
West Ham United are considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg's Patson Daka, according to the Mirror.
The Hammers are keen to add another striker to their ranks following Sebastien Haller's exit to Ajax.
Pochettino makes Pogba top PSG transfer target
The Argentine is a big admirer of the midfielder's talents
New Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has made Paul Pogba his transfer priority for the summer, claims the Daily Star.
The midfielder has long been linked with a move away from Manchester United, and Pochettino sees him as the perfect addition to his squad.