Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino makes Pogba top PSG transfer target

Keane eyes management return

2021-01-09T23:55:06Z

Former Sunderland and Republic of Ireland boss Roy Keane is considering a shock return to management, claims the Sun

Keane, 49, last worked as assistant manager at Nottingham Forest in 2019, and has since focused on television work as a pundit.

Lingard offered Man Utd escape route by Inter

2021-01-09T23:45:21Z

Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard will be offered the chance to get his career back on track at Inter, reports the Mirror

The winger has barely featured for United this season, and could move as soon as the current transfer window should Inter manage to offload Christian Eriksen.

Ozil makes Arsenal wage demand in order to leave

2021-01-09T23:35:44Z

The playmaker wants the Gunners to cover his salary until 2023

Mesut Ozil is willing to leave Arsenal immediately if the club covers a significant part of his wage demands, reports the Sun

The playmaker, who has been linked to Fenerbahce and D.C. United, would thus continue to draw a salary until 2023 from the Gunners, who nevertheless would pay much less than the current £350,000-a-week commitment.

West Ham line up Daka bid

2021-01-09T23:25:50Z

West Ham United are considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg's Patson Daka, according to the Mirror

The Hammers are keen to add another striker to their ranks following Sebastien Haller's exit to Ajax.

Pochettino makes Pogba top PSG transfer target

2021-01-09T23:15:27Z

The Argentine is a big admirer of the midfielder's talents

New Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has made Paul Pogba his transfer priority for the summer, claims the Daily Star

The midfielder has long been linked with a move away from Manchester United, and Pochettino sees him as the perfect addition to his squad.

