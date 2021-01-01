Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus offered Cavani to free up No. 7 for Ronaldo

La Liga needs to see Real Madrid pull off the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, says Raul Albiol, with the Spanish top-flight still counting the cost of losing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Two men with 11 Ballons d'Or between them once illuminated a division stacked with world-class talent, but both are now plying their trade elsewhere - with Ronaldo back at Manchester United following three years at Juventus and Messi severing his career-long ties with Barcelona in order to join PSG.

While two all-time greats have left opposing sides of a fierce Clasico divide, the draw of life at Santiago Bernabeu or Camp Nou remains strong and the expectation is that World Cup-winning forward Mbappe will end up in the Spanish capital at some stage.

