Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Monaco plotting Lacazette swoop

Lambert leaves Ipswich
Ipswich Town has today parted company with manager Paul Lambert by mutual consent.— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 28, 2021
The Club thanks Paul for his efforts while in charge at Portman Road, and wishes him well for the future.
Hines-Ike nears DC United move
DC United are close to signing US international defender Brendan Hines-Ike on loan, according to the Washington Post.
He is currently contracted to Kortrijk in Belgium.
Juventus plot Draxler move
Juventus will make an attempt to sign Julian Draxler this summer.
The Germany international's contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season and Calciomercato reports the Serie A giants want to land him.
Rojas close to NYCFC switch
New York City FC are close to signing Joao Rojas from Emerlec, according to reports.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to MLS since December and is also of interest to clubs in Spain and Mexico.
But the Ecuadorian winger looks set to make the switch to the United States.
Eintracht Frankfurt boss denies Gladbach move
Adi Hutter insists he is not leaving Eintracht Frankfurt to join Borussia Monchengladbach.
The coach has been tipped to replace Borussia Dortmund-bound coach Marco Rose, but he told Sky on Sunday: "I'm staying! I don't even bother with speculation. I have a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt, I feel good and that's why there is no discussion for the time being."
Real Madrid join Man City and Juventus in Locatelli race
Real Madrid are the latest team to show interest in Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli, Calciomercato reports.
Juventus are reported to be preparing a summer bid for the 23-year-old, while Manchester City have also been linked.
Sassuolo are said to be demanding around €40 million for him.
‘I want to get him fit, nothing more’ – Zidane on Ramos’ future
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has been cagey over the future of captain Sergio Ramos.
Bale: I've been happy all season at Tottenham
Gareth Bale says he has been happy since his return to Tottenham after the winger scored twice in his side's 4-0 win against Burnley on Sunday.
Ndombele reveals Pogba chat about playing under Mourinho
Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele says he spoke to Manchester United star Paul Pogba about his experience with Jose Mourinho when the coach arrived at the London side.
Gattuso's Napoli future depends on Benevento result
Napoli will have to beat Benevento on Sunday if Gennaro Gattuso is to keep his job, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The pressure is building on the Italian coach and failure to beat Sunday's opponents, who have not won since January 6, will force president Aurelio De Laurentiis to make a change.
Atletico join Inter in Guimaraes race
Atletico Madrid are showing interest in Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, says Mundo Deportivo.
Inter are said to be eyeing the 23-year-old, whose contract runs until 2024, but Atletico believe he would help strengthen Diego Simeone's team.
Stuttgart to open contract talks with Kempf
Stuttgart are preparing a new contract offer for Oliver Kempf.
The defender's current deal expires next year and sporting director Sven Mislintat has confirmed the club want to open talks with.
Milik can still leave Marseille this summer
Arkadiusz Milik has left the door open for a return to Serie A this summer.
The striker joined Marseille in January in a loan deal that will become permanent at the end of the season. But he has an agreement with the Ligue 1 side that means the club will have to let him go if a Serie A side makes an offer of €12 million, says L'Equipe.
Newcastle & Burnley eyeing Benfica's Tavares
Newcastle and Burnley are keeping an eye on Benfica star Tavares - according to O Jogo.
Napoli have also been linked with the 21-year-old, who has been on the books at Estadio da Luz since 2015.
Tavares could be available for around €15 million (£13m/$18m) when the transfer window reopens this summer.
Milenkovic open to Man Utd move
Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is open to a move to Manchester United - according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The 23-year-old will push for the transfer if the Red Devils launch a formal bid for his services later this year, but La Viola are expected to hold out for a fee within the region of £30 million ($42m).
Milenkovic, who was also linked with United last summer, has appeared in 21 Serie A matches for Fiorentina this season, scoring twice.
Man City keeping tabs on Sociedad striker Isak
Manchester City are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, according to The Mirror.
Pep Guardiola is a keen admirer of the 21-year-old, who moved to the Anoeta from Borussia Dortmund for just £6 million in 2019.
Dortmund have the right re-sign Isak for £25m ($35m), but he does not wish to return to Germany, which leaves the door open for City to swoop.
Gross & management staff sacked by Schalke
#S04 relieve sporting management of their duties with immediate effect. Supervisory board designate interim roles. ℹ️— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) February 28, 2021
Tottenham confident Kane will stay put
Tottenham are confident Harry Kane will stay put this summer - according to The Telegraph.
The 27-year-old has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, but Spurs don't think they will receive an acceptable offer for a prized asset amid the coronavirus crisis.
Kane is still under contract at Tottenham until 2024, and has scored 21 goals in 33 games in 2020-21.
Ramos, Varane and Man Utd's centre-back targets
With the end of the season fast approaching, planning has begun at Manchester United for the next campaign and how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can take his team from title challengers to real contenders.
Manchester City look set to run away with the 2020-21 Premier League trophy but United’s results - and some of their performances - this season have shown that perhaps with a couple of tweaks they could have what it takes to properly push for top spot.
There are arguments for strengthening in a number of positions but, with Covid-19 affecting finances, the club will unlikely be able to fund every single one of their targets.
Read more on Goal.
Monaco plotting Lacazette swoop
French giants keen on Arsenal star
Monaco are plotting a summer swoop for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette - according to The Mirror.
The 30-year-old, whose current contract is due to expire in 2022, has fallen down the pecking order at Emirates Stadium in recent weeks.
Monaco are tracking Lacazette's situation with a view to launching a bid for his services at the end of the season.
Leeds star Alioski looking for new club
Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski is on the lookout for a new club - according to Football Insider.
The 29-year-old's current deal at Elland Road expires in the summer and talks over a renewal have hit a brick wall.
Alioski's agent is now lining up the Macedonian's next destination amid reported interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.
Juve interested in Depay
Lyon forward Memphis Depay is the subject of interest from Juventus - according to Tuttosport.
The Italian champions are also looking at Napoli loanee Arkadiusz Milik, who is currently on Marseille's books, as they plot potential summer transfer moves.
Depay, who was heavily linked with Barcelona last summer, has scored 15 goals in 27 outings across all competitions for Lyon this term.
Carter-Vickers approaching end of Spurs career
Cameron Carter-Vickers is approaching the end of his career at Tottenham - according to Football Insider.
The United States international only has four months left on his contract and Spurs have no plans to hand him an extension.
Carter-Vickers, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth, has only featured in four senior matches for Tottenham since graduating to the senior squad in 2016.
Shaqiri set for Liverpool exit
Xherdan Shaqiri is set to complete a move away from Liverpool this summer - according to Football Insider.
The Swiss winger still has two years left to run on his current contract, but has grown frustrated over a lack of regular minutes at Anfield.
Shaqiri wants to leave at the end of the season, with Liverpool happy to sell if their £23 million ($32m) asking price is met.
Everton target Slavia star Sima
Everton have identified Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima as a transfer target - according to Football Insider.
Carlo Ancelotti is eager to bolster his attacking options by adding the 19-year-old to his ranks when the transfer window reopens.
Sima has scored 19 goals in 28 games for Slavia so far this season, including four in the Europa League.
Bayern not in contact with Pulisic
Bayern Munich have not been in contact with Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic over a potential transfer - according to Sports Illustrated.
It has been reported that the German champions want to bring in the United States international this summer, but they have yet to formalise their interest.
Pulisic has struggled for form at Chelsea this season, scoring once in 15 Premier League appearances.
Kroos not playing agent for Real Madrid in Alaba race
Toni Kroos is not looking to act as an agent for Real Madrid in their reported pursuit of David Alaba, with the Blancos midfielder claiming to have held no talks with his former Bayern Munich team-mate about his future.
The versatile Austria international has revealed that he will be leaving the Allianz Arena when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Various landing spots are being considered for the 28-year-old as he prepares to take on a new challenge, with Real said to be leading the hunt, but Kroos has not been pushing the claims of La Liga giants.
Read the full story on Goal.
Blackburn place £25m price tag on Armstrong
Blackburn have placed a £25 million ($35m) price tag on star forward Adam Armstrong, reports The Sun.
West Ham are among the Premier League sides tracking the 24-year-old, who has 20 goals for the Championship outfit this season.
Blackburn's demands may be complicated by the fact Armstrong's contract expires in 2022, meaning he could leave for free at the end of next season.
Celtic expecting interest in defender Ajer
Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy has admitted his club are bracing for offers for defender Kristoffer Ajer.
The 22-year-old has been linked with Liverpool and AC Milan, among others.
"With his profile of speed, size, technique and ability -- there's going to be interest in him," Kennedy said. "When that comes it'll be the club and Kris himself making that decision."
Klopp backs Salah to stay at Liverpool 'for a very long time
Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah is fully committed to Liverpool in the long term.
The Egyptian forward’s future at the club was cast into doubt towards the end of last year when he spoke in glowing terms about La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Arsenal watching Wigan teenager
Arsenal are among several clubs considering a summer move for Wigan striker Kyle Joseph, reports the Mirror.
The 19-year-old has scored five goals in 14 league appearances for the League One side this season, with Premier League clubs, along with Rangers and Celtic, watching his progress.
We fought hard to sign Fernandes at PSG - Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he wanted to sign Bruno Fernandes at PSG before the Portugal star joined Manchester United.
Chelsea are now charged with keeping the £47 million signing from Sporting quiet on Sunday at Stamford Bridge when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side visit.
Antero Henrique, PSG's former sporting director, alerted then-manager Tuchel to the talents of Fernandes. Tuchel now believes that the 26-year-old is among the best players in the world.
Time zone mix-up saw Man Utd miss out on Haaland
A mix-up between European time zones caused Manchester United to miss out on signing Erling Haaland for just £3 million ($4.1m) when he was still at Molde, reports the Mirror.
The Red Devils were told to phone Haaland’s agent Jim Solbakken at 9am to finalise a transfer, but thought that was 9am UK time rather than Scandinavian time, which is an hour ahead.
Therefore, when they did make the call it was actually 10am in Norway and Molde had already agreed a deal with Red Bull Salzburg.
Barca eye Bastoni move
Barcelona are interested in signing Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to Calciomercato.
The Catalan giants are keen to sign a young central defender for the long term, and have set their sights on the 21-year-old Italy international.
However, Inter are reluctant to let the player leave and would demand at least double the €30 million (£26m/$36m) they paid Atalanta for Bastoni three years ago.
Liverpool lining up Gerrard as Klopp replacement - Mirror
The Reds are preparing for Jurgen Klopp to leave for the Germany job
Liverpool are lining up Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as their new manager, according to the Mirror.
The Merseysiders increasingly believe that current boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to quit the club and replace Joachim Low as manager of the German national team.
That has prompted the club to consider replacements with former captain Gerrard, who is on the brink of winning the Scottish Premiership title, at the top of their shortlist.
Bailly in talks over new deal
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is in talks over a new contract, reports The Sun.
The 26-year-old, who has 18 months left on his current deal, has struggled with injury during his time at Old Trafford but some impressive recent performances have prompted the club to begin talks over a new three-year contract.
However, if an agreement isn't reached by the summer United will consider offers for the defender as they do not want to risk him leaving on a free transfer in 2022.
Man City to move for Haaland despite Raiola involvement
Manchester City will rival Manchester United for the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer despite Pep Guardiola’s difficult relationship with his agent Mino Raiola, reports the Mirror.
Raiola fell out with the City boss over his treatment of Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he was in charge of Barcelona.
However, that will not impact City’s transfer plans, and they will press ahead with a £100 million ($139m) move for the Norway international.