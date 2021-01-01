Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea ready offer for AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma

Milan face fight for Zambo Anguissa
AC Milan may still hold an interest in Andre Zambo Anguissa, reports CalcioMercato, but they face a battle to sign him from Fulham.
It is claimed MIlan were offered the midfielder on a loan-to-buy deal last summer.
Ismael Bennacer's injury problems have been an issue for Milan this season but Fulham are unlikely to offer a discount on a player who has become a first-team regular this season.
Montero makes Seattle return
NEWS | Sounders FC signs Fredy Montero— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 4, 2021
Welcome home, Fredy! 🏡
📝 https://t.co/YZKgaDHrxT pic.twitter.com/nVHLp2WpVa
Everton join Roma and PSG in Arias race
Everton, Roma and Paris Saint-Germain are eager to sign Santiago Arias this summer.
Kicker reports Atletico Madrid are already in talks with suitors of the the Colombia international, who is on loan at Bayer Leverkusen this season.
Wilder to leave Sheffield United?
Chris Wilder could leave Sheffield United at the end of the season over a clash with the club’s owner.
The Daily Mail claims the coach is at odds with Prince Abdullah over the club’s transfer strategy and plans to hire a director of football.
Inter to move for Juventus goalkeeper Perin
Inter hope to sign Matteo Perin from Juventus, according to InterLive.
The Serie A side are looking for a goalkeeper to provide cover for Samir Handanovic and see Perin as an ideal candidate.
Juventus are open to selling him and Inter hope to convince them to let him go by offering attacking midfielder Matias Vecino in exchange.
AC Milan plot Vazquez bid
AC Milan are considering a summer move for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez, says Cope.The Rossoneri are monitoring Vazquez’s situation at the Spanish giants and will try to snap him up on a free transfer if he does not extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season.
Leicester and Brighton eye Koln winger Jakobs
Koln star Ismail Jakobs is being monitored by Premier League sides Leicester and Brighton.
The Daily Mail says the Foxes and Seagulls are considering a summer bid for the 21-year-old winger.
Man City eye €40m Atalanta star Gosens (Virgilio)
Inter and Juventus also interested in left-back
Manchester City are considering a move for Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens, according to Virgilio.
The Germany international has attracted interest from Juventus and Inter recently, but City are the latest to enter the frame.Atalanta are said to be demanding around €40 million (£34m/$48m) for the 26-year-old.
Leicester close to £15m Edouard deal
Leicester are close to signing Odsonne Edouard from Celtic, The Daily Mail claims.
The striker wants to make the switch to the Foxes, who will have to pay around £15 million ($21m) to land him this summer.
Chelsea to make Donnarumma offer (Libero Quotidiano)
Blues ready to snap goalkeeper up on free transfer
Chelsea are ready to offer Gianluigi Donnarumma a contract worth €10.5 million (£9m/$13m) per season, Libero Quotidiano reports.The goalkeeper will leave AC Milan on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires and the Blues hope to lure him to London to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Musiala signs long-term Bayern Munich deal
Jamal Musiala has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over a contract extension, Sky reports.
The 18-year-old will be tied to the club until 2026 and will earn around €5 million per year.