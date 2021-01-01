Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea ready offer for AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma

AC Milan may still hold an interest in Andre Zambo Anguissa, reports CalcioMercato, but they face a battle to sign him from Fulham.

It is claimed MIlan were offered the midfielder on a loan-to-buy deal last summer.

Ismael Bennacer's injury problems have been an issue for Milan this season but Fulham are unlikely to offer a discount on a player who has become a first-team regular this season.