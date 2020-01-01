Transfer news and rumours LIVE: D.C. United leading race for Ozil

Dele Alli and Harry Winks have no need to push for the exits at , says Glenn Hoddle, although their respective futures do now lie in the hands of Jose Mourinho.

Spurs legend Hoddle told the Evening Standard: "When they play it is up to them to save their careers. What a wonderful thing for a manager, to know there are players chomping at the bit to show you what they can do."

Read the full story on Goal!