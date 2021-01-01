Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter jump PSG for Liverpool's Wijnaldum

'Varane to Man Utd could stop Mbappe to Liverpool'
Manchester United could pull off a double transfer coup by signing Raphael Varane as it would prevent Liverpool from getting Kylian Mbappe, according to the MEN.
Reports yesterday said Real Madrid were open to selling the 28-year-old French defender to United in order to help clear debts and contribute to transfer funds in order to sign PSG star Mbappe.
Mbappe has previously indicated an interest in moving to Santiago Bernabeu, and if Real are able to afford him, it could quash Liverpool's reported hopes of signing the World Cup winner.
Dortmund add En-Nesyri to transfer short-list
Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri is the latest striker linked to Borussia Dortmund, with EuroSport writing that the forward has caught the German club's eye as a possible Erling Haaland replacement.
The 23-year-old profiles as an instinctive poacher in the box, scoring 13 times in 24 La Liga matches this year.
Calhanoglu holds contract talks with AC Milan
Hakan Calhanoglu, one of the best chance creators in Serie A, is in quickly progressing talks over a new contract at AC Milan, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Calhanoglu has recorded at least five assists in each of his four seasons at Milan.
D.C. United eyeing Curacao forward
D.C. United are still in talks with Nigel Robertha, according to the Athletic.
The Curacao international met with D.C. United assistant Nicolas Frutos in Bulgaria, where he currently plays for Levski Sofia.
The deal is now "largely in D.C.'s court" as there is still work to be done to finalize the move.
Solskjaer fires warning over Man Utd transfer spending
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned that Manchester United will have to be ‘realistic’ in the transfer window this summer.
Due to the budget constraints of the pandemic, Solskajer isn't expecting a free-spending summer as Manchester United look to mount a title challenge next season.
Inter Milan tentatively agree to Wijnaldum contract (Sport Mediaset)
Despite financial woes, the club are said to have secured the midfielder from Liverpool
Speaking on Italian programme Sport Mediaset, Claudio Raimond reported that Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reached a "handshake agreement" with Inter Milan ahead of his summer free-agency.
Wijnaldum would arrive on a free transfer, however his wages would likely represent a significant cash committment from a club in financial peril.
Everton seek King extension
Despite not starting loanee Joshua King to date, Everton want to hold on to the Bournmouth forward beyond his current six-month stay, writes Football Insiders.
The 29-year-old has 166 matches of Premier League experience, including a 16-goal season in 2016-17.
Koulibaly next on Bayern Munich's wish list (Tuttosport)
The club want the experienced centre-back to partner with Dayot Upamecano, whose signing has already been announced for the summer
Bayern Munich contacted Napoli earlier this week about buying 29-year-old defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Tuttosport.
The club is losing centre-back David Alaba this summer and is apparently interested in adding a reliable veteran to shore up its 2021-22 back line. Dayot Upamecano, 22, is already joining this summer from RB Leipzig on an expensive transfer, though, which limits the room in the squad for another starting calibre defender.