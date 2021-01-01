Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona open talks over Aguero deal

Amavi to extend Marseille deal
Jordan Amavi will sign a contract extension with Marseille that will take him through to 2025, L'Equipe reports.
The left-back's contract is due to expire in the summer and although there were doubts over his future at the club following a long injury lay-off, he is now set to stay with the Ligue 1 club.
Marseille president Pablo Longoria will then turn his attention to extending Florian Thauvin's contract, who is also approaching the end of his current deal.
Arsenal one of three options for Calhanoglu
Arsenal are one of three options for Hakan Calhanoglu to consider as he edges towards the exits at AC Milan.
Juventus and Galatasaray are also keen on the Turkish playmaker, who will become a free agent in the summer, reports MilanLive.
Man Utd expecting Dalot bids
Manchester United are expecting bids to be tabled for Diogo Dalot this summer, reports The Sun.
AC Milan are keen on putting a permanent deal in place for their current loan star, but rival outfits are mulling over £15 million ($21m) moves.
Barcelona open talks over Aguero deal (Sky Sports)
Liga giants want City star as a free agent
Barcelona have, according to Sky Sports, opened talks with representatives of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.
The Argentine frontman is due to become a free agent in the summer, as his contract in England runs down, and those at Camp Nou are now discussing a switch to Spain.
Atletico eyeing up Barca starlet Puig
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Barcelona starlet Riqui Puig, claims Fichajes.
The 21-year-old faces fierce competition for places at Camp Nou and may be tempted to try his luck elsewhere in La Liga.
Sancho's asking price set at around £78m
Borussia Dortmund have lowered their asking price for Jadon Sancho to around £78 million ($108m), with the England winger being allowed to explore his options "under certain conditions".
The 21-year-old, who has seen many of his suitors cool their interest, is considering the next step in his career and he would ideally not like a transfer saga dragged out over the whole summer, as it was last year when Manchester United pursued his signature.
Konate agrees five-year deal with Liverpool
Ibrahima Konate has, according to talkSPORT, agreed a five-year contract with Liverpool.
The Reds are set to trigger a €35 million (£30m/$42m) release clause in the RB Leipzig defender's current deal.
Mourinho readying Lamela raid on Spurs
Jose Mourinho will look to raid his former employers at Tottenham for Erik Lamela when taking the reins at Roma, claims football.london.
The Portuguese, who is preparing for a return to the dugout in Serie A, is also said to be keen on taking Eric Dier with him to Italy.
Barca in the market for another Busquets
Barcelona are scouring the market for a suitable successor to Sergio Busquets, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The Camp Nou giants are eager to find another reliable option to succeed a World Cup winner in a holding midfield role.
Szczesny out, Donnarumma in at Juve?
Juventus are ready to listen to offers for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the summer transfer window as they look to make space for AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Tuttosport claims.
It is said that there is interest in the Poland No.1 from the Premier League and the Bundesliga, but that no deal to bring in Donnarumma will be reached if the Old Lady fail to qualify for the 2021-22 Champions League.
Chelsea to sell Alonso or Emerson Palmieri
Chelsea are keen to raise extra funds for transfers through player sales this summer and remain intent on offloading either Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri.
Chelsea & Inter weigh up Pjanic swoop (Sport)
Bosnian likely to move in summer
Champions League finalists Chelsea and Serie A winners Inter have made enquiries as to the future of Miralem Pjanic, Sport claims.
The Bosnian international has found playing time hard to come by under Ronald Koeman, with the Dutchman preferring other, often younger, options in the centre of the pitch.
The report states that all options – a loan or permanent switch – will be considered by the 31-year-old.
Duffy set for summer move
Shane Duffy will not play again for Celtic or parent club Brighton this season as he is preparing for a summer move elsewhere, Football Insider reports.
It is said that a loan switch is more likely than a permanent deal, with the centre-back still contracted to the Seagulls until 2023.
Derby County have been credited with an interest in the Ireland international defender.
Guardiola ready to move for Grealish (Football Insider)
Man City prepare bid for Villa star
Manchester City are preparing a big-money bid for Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, claims Football Insider.
Pep Guardiola will move for the England international, and another striker, if his side see off Chelsea in the Champions League final.
West Ham told Toney will cost £35m
West Ham, and the many other suitors of Ivan Toney, have been told how much it will cost to sign the Brentford striker.
According to The Sun, the 30-goal frontman has a £35 million ($49m) price tag around his neck.
Man City ready to join the race for Rice (The Times)
Blues monitoring West Ham star
Manchester City are ready to join the race for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, claims The Times.
Amid the uncertainty regarding Fernandinho's future at the Etihad Stadium, a raid on Premier League rivals for an England international is being readied.
Liverpool offered Umtiti for just £6m (Anfield Central)
Barca looking to part with defender
Liverpool have, according to Anfield Central, been offered the chance to sign Samuel Umtiti for just £6 million ($8m).
Barcelona are looking to move the World Cup-winning defender on this summer, with Premier League heavyweights sounded out about a cut-price deal.
Barca form Busquets replacement shortlist
Mundo Deportivo claims three players have been identified by Barcelona as possible additions to fill in when Sergio Busquets eventually winds down his career at Camp Nou.
Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) and Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) are the midfielders named in the report.
Busquets, 32, remains a regular in the Barcelona lineup having passed the 30 La Liga appearance threshold for the 10th straight season. But the Blaugranes are transitioning into a new era - one that eventually won't include Lionel Messi either - and they could accordingly try to be more forward-thinking about their squad than they have in past years.
LAFC make series of temporary loans
LAFC make series of temporary loans
Union Berlin target Nubel
Union Berlin will target Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who has been unhappy with his lack of match time, according to Bild.
There have been discussions about a two-year loan move for the 24-year-old German, who made 44 league starts at Schalke before joining his current club.
Spurs could trigger Gulacsi release clause
Tottenham have started to think about life after Hugo Lloris, with RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi seen as an affordable, experienced replacement, writes Bild.
Gulacsi, 30, has a €13 million (£11m/$16m) release clause in his contract - a relative bargain should he prove himself a quality Premier League starter.
Moultrie sues NWSL for right to play
Teenage phenom Olivia Moultrie has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the National Women's Soccer League alleging the league is illegally preventing her from playing.
Her case could lead to a landmark decision for the future of prospects wishing to enter the league before college.
Fulham seek scouting director
Fulham are looking for a director of scouting to complement their data-driven approach to player recruitment, reports The Athletic.
The new hire will work in tandem with executive Tony Khan, whose focus is on statistics and analytics. Khan will hold a final veto on all player acquisitions.
Cameron headed for U.S. return
Cameron headed for U.S. return
Chelsea rejected two Kante offers
Chelsea turned away two transfer offers for N’Golo Kante last summer worth more than £43 million (€50m/$60m), says Fabrizio Romano, with the board seeing no reason to sell one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.
Kante was named man of the match for Chelsea's Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Roberts agrees to Liverpool extension
As one campaign finishes, another challenge starts! Lots of lessons learnt from 20/21 season, thank you to our fans. We CANNOT WAIT to have you back!🔴— Rhiannon Roberts (@RazzaRoberts) May 5, 2021
Delighted to commit my future to Liverpool Football Club. I’m committed to getting the Club back into WSL where it belongs🔴👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/tq8cSRqok1
Man City change mind on Fernandinho (Daily Mail)
The veteran midfielder might not leave the club after all
Manchester City may reverse course from their plan to let Fernandinho leave, with the club now considering him too essential in the dressing room, according to the Daily Mail.
The Brazilian started in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg vs Paris Saint-Germain and demonstrated he can also still be of use on the pitch with his performance in a winning effort.
Fernandinho reportedly could also be convinced to stick at Manchester City after retirement as a staffer, where his leadership could continue to have an impact on young players.