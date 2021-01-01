Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona open talks over Aguero deal

Jordan Amavi will sign a contract extension with Marseille that will take him through to 2025, L'Equipe reports.

The left-back's contract is due to expire in the summer and although there were doubts over his future at the club following a long injury lay-off, he is now set to stay with the Ligue 1 club.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria will then turn his attention to extending Florian Thauvin's contract, who is also approaching the end of his current deal.