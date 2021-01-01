Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plot £90m Kane bid

Skipp returns to Spurs after surgery
Oliver Skipp has returned to Tottenham after undergoing surgery to repair a metatarsal fracture.
Skipp played a key role on loan at Norwich this term, helping the Canaries earn promotion to the Premier League.
The England U-21 international is expected to be given a chance to earn a role with Spurs next season.
Rangers to hold talks with Defoe over future
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said his side will hold talks with forward Jermain Defoe over his future.
Defoe, 38, scored six goals for Rangers this term and his current deal will expire at the end of the season.
"We're in talks with Jermain at the moment about what's next for Jermain. But we want to be really respectful, we want to give him the time to make his own decisions. I think he's at a stage in his life where we'll listen to Jermain and see what he wants to do moving forward," Gerrard said.
Barca not interested in Araujo sale
Everton are planning to sign a centre-back in the summer. Araujo is highly appreciated but Barcelona will *not* sell him. No talks for Demiral, he’s not even a target. 🔵 #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2021
Max Aarons update: new clubs are joining the race. Everton are now looking for other players. 🚨
Onuachu wants Arsenal move
Genk striker Paul Onuachu wants to move to Arsenal, claims Voetbal Belgie.
The Nigerian has attracted plenty of transfer attention after scoring 32 goals in 37 matches this season.
Genk could make a major profit on Onuachu, who joined for €6 million from Midtjylland in 2019 and could now be sold for at least five times that amount.
Mourinho could target Lamela and Moura at Roma
New Roma boss Jose Mourinho could be set to target Tottenham duo Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura, according to football.london.
Mourinho is already looking for reinforcements at the Serie A side, which he officially joined on Tuesday.
The Portuguese became a big fan of the South American pair in north London and would be keen for a reunion in Italy.
PSG plot Salah move (Le Parisien)
The Ligue 1 side are making contingency plans should Kylian Mbappe leave
PSG are targeting a move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, according to Le Parisien.
Salah is yet to commit his long-term future to the Reds, leading to speculation he could be sold in the summer.
For PSG, Salah would represent a contingency option should Kylian Mbappe depart.
Le Sommer to join OL Reign on loan
Lyon forward Eugenie Le Sommer will join sister club OL Reign on a six-month loan next month, reports L'Equipe.
The France international will join goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi and midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan, who will also move to the NWSL side on loan.
PSG eye Aurier move
PSG are considering a move for Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier, according to RMC Sport.
The club are unlikely to activate their purchase option on Alessandro Florenzi and Colin Dagba could also leave, meaning right-back reinforcements would be needed.
Ward to leave Ipswich
Stephen Ward will not be offered a new contract at the Club.— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) May 5, 2021
Everyone at the Club wishes Stephen all the best for the future.
👇 #itfc
Allegri ready for management return
Massimiliano Allegri has indicated he is ready to return to the game, with both former club Juventus and Real Madrid mooted as options, per Tuttosport.
Allegri, who contributed to the Bianconeri's dominance in Italy last decade, has seen them slip off their perch in his absence, under his successors Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo.
He could yet return to Turin - but the Spanish capital also remains an option as Zinedine Zidane's future hangs in the air at Los Blancos.
Derby County eye up Duffy
Wayne Rooney will look to bring Shane Duffy to Derby County if the Rams can avoid relegation to League One, per Football Insider.
The Brighton man has spent the season on loan with Celtic.
Now, he could make the switch to Pride Park - but only if former England hero Rooney can keep County from slipping out of the Championship.
Klopp to remain with Liverpool (Sky Sports Germany)
German to stay even with European failure
Jurgen Klopp is "absolutely" dedicated to Liverpool. even if the club fail to qualify for European football next season, according to his agent Marc Kosicke.
The Reds, Premier League champions last season and continental kings the term before that, have endured a difficult campaign that has seen them struggle to maintain a top four challenge.
They lie seventh - in the final potential qualification spot for European football - with five games left to play, and risk missing out entirely, but their manager's representative says he has no intention of walking away should they fall short.
Read the full story on Goal here!
Wolves eye Vinicius swap
Wolves are hopeful of sealing a deal for Carlos Vinicius as reports suggest he will not stay with Tottenham beyond the end of the summer, claims Football Insider.
The Benfica loanee is not anticipated to remain with Spurs, opening the door for Nuno Santo's side to plot a move instead.
Ruben Vinagre could head the other way in part-exchange to sweeten any deal with the Portuguese outfit.
Hakimi on Bayern radar
Achraf Hakimi is on Julian Nagelsmann's wishlist as the new Bayern Munich boss looks to make a splash in the transfer market, claims the Express.
The Inter man had previously been linked to Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta thought to still be interested in his services.
But Bayern may hold more sway for Hakimi, given their improved European pedigree.
Mourinho could target Mata, Dier & Hojbjerg (Corriere dello Sport)
Jose Mourinho could raid his former clubs as he looks to assemble the squad he wants at Roma, Corriere dello Sport reports.
The former Tottenham and Manchester United boss will take charge of the Serie A club next season, with the Portuguese potentially looking at bringing in some familiar faces in the transfer market.
Indeed, the likes of Juan Mata, Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are mentioned, while there could also be room for Cengiz Under, Justin Kluivert and Andrea Belotti.
Solskjaer: Man Utd have had 'good conversations' over Cavani future
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that he is hopeful Edinson Cavani will agree to stay with Manchester United, insisting he has had "good conversations" with the Uruguayan.
The former Paris Saint-Germain striker's contract is up in the summer and although the Red Devils are keen to extend his deal by an extra year, there has been suggestions Cavani doesn't intend to stay.
The Red Devils boss is, however, confident he will be able to convince the 34-year-old, suggesting he needs to have experienced Old Trafford with fans before he leaves the Premier League.
He told reporters: "We've had some good conversations lately. Even though the position is still in his court I'm still hopeful.
"Maybe more so when you see him on Thursday against Roma, then after that game talking to him about when you do that in front of the Stretford End that's different, that's magic. I'm still hopeful."
Atletico Madrid sign young goalkeeper Stamatakis
Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Dimitrios Stamatakis, with the 18-year-old goalkeeper signing a contract until 2024.
He joins the Liga title hopefuls from the AGA Academy and told the club's official website of the move: "As for any young player, signing for this team is a very big dream and I hope to do my best."
Tottenham hold Conte talks (Corriere dello Sport)
Inter boss 'keeping the door open' over Spurs job
Tottenham have held preliminary talks with Antonio Conte over the Inter boss taking over at the Premier League club, Corriere dello Sport reports.
While there hasn't been an offer put on the table, the report claims that Conte held 'fruitful and interesting' discussions with Spurs, who are searching for a new head coach to replace Jose Mourinho.
The former Chelsea manager's priority is staying loyal to Inter, although should there be any change to Conte's future with the Nerazzurri, he could well be interested in a switch to north London.
Flick would be 'excellent' national coach - Bierhoff
Hansi Flick "would make an excellent national coach", according to German Football Association (DFB) national team director Oliver Bierhoff, who has described the outgoing Bayern Munich boss as someone who "brings people together".
Flick will step down from his role in the Bayern hot seat at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, having reached an agreement with the club to cut short his contract by two years.
With RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann already confirmed as Bayern's next manager, the path has been cleared for Flick to succeed Joachim Low in the Germany dugout, a prospect which has been welcomed by Bierhoff.
Read the full story on Goal.
Norwich interested in Man Utd defender Williams
Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams is the subject of interest from Norwich - according to The Sun.
The Red Devils are planning to send the 20-year-old out on loan next season so he can play more regularly, with the Canaries poised to swoop as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.
Williams has only featured in 11 games for United so far in 2020-21, including just two outings in the Premier League.
Man Utd plot £90m Kane bid (The Sun)
The Glazers have given the green light for the big-money move
Manchester United are plotting a £90 million ($125m) bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to The Sun, with the club's ownership wanting to appease fans after the Super League fiasco.
Kane is said to be interested in such a move, particularly as Spurs appear set to miss out on Champions League football next season.
Everton set sights on Szczesny
Everton have set their sights on Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The Toffees want the 31-year-old to provide competition for Jordan Pickford between the sticks, and could bring him onto their books for €10 million.
Juve will be open to selling Szczesny if they are able to arrange a deal for Milan No.1 Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.
Man Utd's Mata offered to Lazio (Il Tempo)
Spanish midfielder touted for Stadio Olimpico switch
Manchester United's Juan Mata has been offered to Italian giants Lazio - according to Il Tempo.
Lazio are considering offering the 33-year-old a two-year contract worth €4m per season after being contacted by his agent.
Mata will drop into the free agency pool when his current deal at United expires at the end of June.
Valencia declare Gaya not for sale
Valencia have declared Jose Luis Gaya as not for sale ahead of the summer transfer window - according to Superdeporte.
Juventus have been tipped to try and bring in the 25-year-old as a replacement for Alex Sandro, but the Spanish giants are determined to keep him on their books.
Barcelona have also been linked with Gaya, who Valencia are hoping to tie down to fresh terms beyond the expiry date of his current contract in 2023.
Quinten joins Utrecht from Ajax
🔴⚪ ‘𝘐𝘬 𝘬𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘷𝘰𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘣 𝘷𝘢𝘯 𝘔𝘐𝘑𝘕 𝘚𝘛𝘈𝘋’— FC Utrecht (@fcutrecht) May 5, 2021
👏 Welkom thuis, 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫!
👉 https://t.co/KAebBqw3jz#fcutrecht #WelkomThuis pic.twitter.com/fOKUShqfeO
Maksimovic in demand
Inter, Lazio and Fiorentina have all been credited with an interest in Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic.
Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Inter are a step behind their Serie A rivals, with the latter pair having already made contact with the centre-back's representatives.
De Rossi to hook up with Mourinho?
Daniele De Rossi could become Jose Mourinho's assistant coach at Roma, Il Messaggero reports.
De Rossi hung up his boots in 2020 after a single season at Boca Juniors and has been Roberto Mancini's right-hand man with the Italy national team ever since.
Damnjanovic extends Bayern deal
Jovi is here to stay! ✍️— FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) May 5, 2021
Jovana Damnjanović hat ihren Vertrag beim #FCBayern bis 2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣ verlängert: https://t.co/2LYmltuF36#MiaSanMia 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/p6gpShoLqZ
Nani's cousin in demand as free agency looms
Leicester City midfielder Sidnei Tavares – cousin of Portugal star Nani – is heading towards free agency and could leave the club this summer.
The 19-year-old is well liked at the King Power and the Foxes are keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.
No agreement has been reached thus far, however, and Football Insider claims that Benfica and RB Leipzig are keeping close tabs on the situation.
Dortmund target Oxlade-Chamberlain (Fichajes)
Liverpool midfielder touted for switch to Germany
Borussia Dortmund have identified Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a transfer target - according to Fichajes.
The English midfielder wants to leave Anfield to start playing regular football again this summer, having once again struggled for regular minutes under Jurgen Klopp in 2020-21.
Dortmund could land Oxlade-Chamberlain for around €20 million (£17m/$24m) when the transfer window reopens.
Bayern in pole position to sign Chukwuemeka
Bayern Munich are in pole position to sign Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - according to Football Insider.
Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked with the 17-year-old, but Bayern are favourites to bring him in this summer.
Aston Villa will do everything they can to keep hold of Chukwuemeka, though, who plan to hand him a new contract when he turns 18 in October.
Real to win race for Haaland in 2022 (AS)
Blancos outline transfer plan
Real Madrid are likely to win the race for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, but they will wait until 2022 to sign him - according to AS.
The Blancos are going to focus all their efforts on landing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer, with Haaland happy to stay at Dortmund for one more year.
BVB will be willing to sanction Haaland's move to Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, with the La Liga giants planning to partner him with Mbappe upfront.
Sandro & Emerson swap deal mooted at Juventus
A swap deal involving Alex Sandro and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri has been mooted at Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.
Juve are hoping to sell Sandro for around £25 million ($35m), but the Blues are willing to include Emerson in any possible deal to reduce that price.
Sandro has only started 16 Serie A games for Juve so far this term, but his contract is due to run until 2023.
Campbell keen on England U-21 job
Sol Campbell has applied for the England Under-21 manager position, reports The Sun.
The 46-year-old has previously managed Macclesfield and Southend, and is hoping to take over from the departing Aidy Boothroyd.
Western Utd extend Pierias
21-year-old Dylan Pierias has re-signed with @wufcofficial until the end of the 2022/23 #ALeague season ✍️#WUFC pic.twitter.com/3KcQWKRcNB— A-League (@ALeague) May 4, 2021
Chelsea could sign Sancho and Lukaku (Sunday World)
The dynamic pair would give Thomas Tuchel even more attacking firepower next year
Chelsea have made Jadon Sancho their top priority but could also re-sign Romelu Lukaku, reports the Sunday World.
Sancho (Dortmund) and Lukaku (Inter) have undoubtedly been instrumental to their respective sides this season, but the Blues' crowded attack means their entry would come at the cost of playing time for other players they have heavily invested in such as Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner.
West Brom to demand £20m for Johnstone
West Brom will demand £20 million ($28m) for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports The Telegraph.
With the Baggies set to be relegated, the 28-year-old will likely have many Premier League suitors after his strong performances this season.
Man Utd target Heaton as backup GK
Manchester United may target Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton if David de Gea leaves, reports the Daily Star.
United could be ready to let De Gea depart this summer as Dean Henderson makes a case to be the permanent starter.
Former United goalkeeper Heaton could be brought in, though he hasn't made a Premier League appearance in more than a year.
Red Stars announce expanded ownership group
Chicago Red Stars Announce Expanded Ownership Group— Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) May 4, 2021
FULL STORY: https://t.co/DGuYf7ofiU #MKOT #WhyIBelieve pic.twitter.com/v5TT1Knof6
Farias catches eye of Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid are interested in 18-year-old Colon midfielder Facundo Farias, claims AS.
He has a €10 million (£9m/$12m) release clause that could be triggered in a few months, with Diego Simeone said to be "seduced" by the player.
Leeds target Lang
Leeds United will target Club Brugge forward Noa Lang this summer, writes The Telegraph.
The 21-year-old winger played at Ajax before moving to Belgium and has vaulted into the long-term Netherlands national team picture with 21 goal contributions this season.
Hibernian confirm Mackay agreement
🤝 Hibernian FC can confirm that we have agreed terms with @ICTFC for the transfer of Daniel Mackay.— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) May 4, 2021
📝 The 20-year-old's move to Easter Road is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours subject to a medical.
👇 Read more on our website.
Vinicius to leave Tottenham (Sky Sports)
The Brazilian is set for a return to Benfica with his loan option unlikely to be picked up
Amid reports Harry Kane could force a summer move, Tottenham now appear likely to lose other attacking players, with Sky Sports reporting that on-loan forward Carlos Vinicius will head back to Benfica in the coming window.
Vinicius has managed just one Premier League goal this year, although his Europa League return of six goals and three assists was useful for Spurs.
Tottenham would reportedly need to pay £36 million (€42m/$50) to keep the 26-year-old on a permanent basis - a fee they are apparently unwilling to consider.