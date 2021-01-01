Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plot £90m Kane bid

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said his side will hold talks with forward Jermain Defoe over his future.

Defoe, 38, scored six goals for Rangers this term and his current deal will expire at the end of the season.

"We're in talks with Jermain at the moment about what's next for Jermain. But we want to be really respectful, we want to give him the time to make his own decisions. I think he's at a stage in his life where we'll listen to Jermain and see what he wants to do moving forward," Gerrard said.