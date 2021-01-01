Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal make approach for Real Madrid's Odegaard

Ribery open to Bundesliga return
Former Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery has indicated he is open to returning to the Bundesliga.
Ribery's contract with Fiorentina expires at the end of the current campaign and even at age 37 he is thinking about playing on – potentially back in Germany.Read more on Goal!
Wolves eye Bolton youngster Lockett
Wolves could make a move for Bolton winger Finlay Lockett, Football Insider reports.
The 17-year-old has made five senior appearances for Bolton and has attracted interest from across England and Wolves could swoop in before he signs a professional contract.
Atletico Madrid close to Marcos Paulo signing
Atletico Madrid are close to signing Marcos Paulo from Fluminense, Goal understands.
The 19-year-old attacker is expected to join the Spanish side ahead of the 2021-22 campaign after agreeing a five-year contract.
Swansea land Hourihane from Aston Villa
✍️ Swansea City has completed the signing of @ConorHourihane on loan from @AVFCOfficial for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 20, 2021
Wood set for Real Salt Lake move
Hamburg striker Bobby Wood has agreed a pre-contract with Real Salt Lake, reports The Athletic.
Wood is set to join the MLS side no later than this summer, when his contract with the 2.Bundesliga side will expire.
The former USMNT striker has endured a difficult run at Hamburg, playing just 274 league minutes over the last two seasons.
Chelsea won't appoint interim manager to replace Lampard
Chelsea are hoping to avoid appointing an interim manager to replace Frank Lampard, reports the Independent.
Lampard is under fire after a run of poor results but the club are still looking to avoid a hasty sacking that would see them appoint a temporary boss.
Julian Nagelsmann would be Chelsea's top choice to replace Lampard but the RB Leipzig boss likely wouldn't be available until season's end.
Wolves near deal for Willian Jose
As per @SerDeportivosGI, Wolves are on the verge of signing Brazilian striker Willian Jose (age 29) on loan from Real Sociedad. Will include an option to buy. Scored 40 in last 3 and a bit seasons in La Liga. Giroud-type striker.— Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) January 20, 2021
Real Madrid interested in Senesi
Real Madrid are interested in a move for Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi, reports TyC Sports.
AC Milan, Napoli and Atalanta are also tracking the 23-year-old, who joined the Dutch side from San Lorenzo in 2019.
Arsenal make approach for Odegaard
Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of the Norwegian
Arsenal have made an approach to Real Madrid over a move for Martin Odegaard, reports Sky Sports.
The 22-year-old has played sparingly for Madrid this season and is open to a move away in search of more regular minutes.
Madrid are considering Arsenal's offer but the Gunners will have competition from several other teams.
Odegaard nears Sevilla loan
Sevilla look set to seal the loan signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, Cuatro reports.
Real Sociedad looked likely to try to bring him back for the remainder of the season, but Julen Lopetegui wants to strengthen in midfield by landing the Norway international.
Seri, Johansen and Le Marchand to leave Fulham
Stefan Johansen, Jean Michael Seri and Maxime Le Marchand could be on the way out of Fulham this month.
Sky Sports reports the Craven Cottage side are willing to let the trio leave, with Galatasaray targeting a loan move for Seri, Le Marchand possibly going to Nice and Johansen wanted by QPR.
Odegaard should consider Real Madrid exit - Ceballos
Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has encouraged Martin Odegaard to look for a move away from Real Madrid, saying "young players need to play regularly".
Odegaard shone while on loan with Real Sociedad last season but has found playing time hard to come by with Madrid this term, making just nine total appearances and five starts.Read what Ceballos said on Goal!
Lyon sign Everton midfielder Egurrola
European champions Lyon have signed Spanish midfielder Damaris Egurrola from Everton on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Egurrola only signed for the Toffees last summer but the French giants have triggered a release clause in her contract, one suggested to be worth around €100,000.
Clark signs two-year Newcastle deal
✍️ #NUFC are pleased to confirm that Ciaran Clark has signed a new two-year contract with the club.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 20, 2021
Juventus make progress in Scamacca chase
Juventus are edging closer to signing Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.
The 21-year-old is on loan at Genoa until the end of the season but Juve hope to convince Sassuolo to let him make the switch to Turin.
Calciomercato says the Bianconeri are coming closer to reaching an agreement with Sassuolo, but will have to send on of their players in the opposite direction if they are to get it over the line.
RB Leipzig want Origi, Iheanacho or Dolberg loan
RB Leipzig are eyeing candidates to strengthen their attack until the end of the season.
Sport Bild claims they have Liverpool attacker Divock Origi, Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho and Nice star Kasper Dolberg at the top of their list and want one of them on loan.
Leverkusen hoping to land Gray
Bayer Leverkusen are hoping to land Leicester City winger Demarai Gray, according to Kicker.
Gray is set to leave the Foxes by the summer at the latest, with his contract set to expire and his role diminished under Brendan Rodgers.
Leverkusen are hoping to land the 24-year-old on a cut-rate deal this month as they chase a Bundesliga title.
Koln wanl Ginczek on loan from Wolfsburg
Swansea keen on Arriola move
So Jordan Morris might not be the only #USMNT player headed to Swansea this month: D.C. United’s Paul Arriola is also drawing serious interest from the English Championship’s second place team, multiple sources tell @YahooSports— Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) January 20, 2021
PSG look to steal Garcia away from Barca
PSG are looking to make a surprise move for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Garcia has looked destined to join Barcelona but the Blaugrana may have to wait until the summer when his City contract expires.
Mauricio Pochettino could look to take advantage of that delay to swoop for the promising centre-back.
Aouar wants Madrid or Barcelona move
The France international could snub the Gunners
Houssem Aouar is hoping to join Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer, reports ESPN.
The Lyon midfielder has been closely followed by Arsenal but he is thought to prefer a move to Spain.
Madrid and Barcelona have both been tracking Aouar but have yet to make a formal offer.
Buendia happy to wait as Arsenal focus on loan options
Emiliano Buendia is not expecting Arsenal to make a late move for him in the January transfer window and is happy to wait until the summer before deciding his future.
The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Argentine attacker, whose impressive recent form has been spearheading Norwich’s bid for an immediate return to the top flight.
Buendia has seven goals and six assists so far this season, with Norwich sitting top of the Championship table at the halfway stage, four points clear of closest challengers Swansea City.
Man Utd tracking Lens defender Medina
Manchester United are tracking Lens defender Facundo Medina - according to La Voix du Nord.
The Red Devils are one of several European clubs keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, who joined Lens from Argentine club Talleres last July.
Medina has featured in 11 Ligue 1 matches for Lens so far this season, scoring once.
Arsenal release Sokratis
🗞 Working closely with @SokratisPapa5 and his team, we have decided to cancel his contract by mutual consent— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 20, 2021
Smith Rowe in line for Arsenal extension
Emile Smith Rowe is in line for a contract extension at Arsenal - according to the Daily Mail.
The 20-year-old is attracting plenty of attention after breaking in Mikel Arteta's starting line up, and the Gunners are planning to ward off any potential suitors by offering him a new £40,000 per-week deal.
Smith Rowe has contributed three assists in five Premier League appearances for Arsenal this term, while also scoring in a 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Newcastle.
Podolski happy to see Ozil leave Arsenal
Lucas Podolski says he is happy to see Mesut Ozil leave Arsenal and start playing football again after almost a year on the sidelines at Emirates Stadium.
Goal has reported that Ozil is on the verge of joining Fenerbahce on a free transfer after reaching an agreement with Arsenal over the termination of his current contract, which was originally due to expire in June.
The 32-year-old has already touched down in Istanbul ahead of his unveiling at the club he supported in his youth, with the curtain now set to come down on his seven-and-a-half-year career at Emirates Stadium.
Simms joins Blackpool on loan from Everton
↩️ | #EFCU23 striker Ellis Simms has completed a loan move to @BlackpoolFC and will spend the remainder of 2020/21 with the League One club.— Everton (@Everton) January 20, 2021
I wouldn't mind seeing Grealish in a Man Utd shirt - Robson
Bryan Robson has expressed his admiration towards Jack Grealish, while admitting that he "wouldn't mind" seeing the "terrific" Aston Villa star in a Manchester United shirt.
Grealish was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford after a stellar 2019-20 campaign at Villa Park.
The 25-year-old almost single-handedly kept Villa in the Premier League, with one of his eight Premier League goals coming in a crucial final-day draw against West Ham.
Mateta loan to Palace 'best solution for all sides' says Mainz manager
Mainz coach Bo Svensson says Jean-Philippe Mateta's imminent loan move to Crystal Palace is a deal that benefits all parties.
The 23-year-old striker is reportedly set to complete an 18-month switch to Selhurst Park, and despite Mainz fighting Bundesliga relegation, Svensson says the deal is a good one.
He told Sport Buzzer: "It is a consideration from the club’s side, from my side and Jean-Philippe’s side. We have come to the decision that it is the best solution for all sides.”
Bertrand joins Ings in wanting Saints exit for Champions League
Ryan Bertrand wants to leave Southampton, along with Danny Ings, unless the club break their current wage structure to offer bumper new deals, Goal can reveal.
Both left-back Bertrand and striker Ings have interest from top six Premier League clubs and are both keen to return to Champions League sides, having previously played for Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.
Southampton are unwilling to break their wage structure even for two key players, meaning the England international pair are likely to leave St. Mary's either this month or in the summer.
'West Ham should sign King rather than take an expensive risk'
West Ham should swerve a move for Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyr and instead sign a proven Premier League forward like Joshua King, claims Gabby Agbonlahor.
The Hammers are in the market for another striker following Sebastian Haller's move to Ajax, and have been linked with a £27 million deal for En-Nesyr. However, former Aston Villa star Agbonlahor says they should sign Bournemouth's King instead.
He told Football Insider: “I just think West Ham need to be careful of making the same mistake they did with Haller. For me, I’d go with someone who is proven in the Premier League. Josh King is for me. He’s proven. For me, it’s a risk, the safer option for Moyes is somebody that has done it in the Premier League already.”
Messi could be too expensive for PSG
The Barcelona star's wage demands could scupper a move this summer
Lionel Messi's wage demands could mean he is too expensive even for super-rich clubs ike PSG should he leave Barcelona this summer, claim Gazzetta dello Sport.
Messi's contract expires at Barca this summer, where he earns £500,000-per-week. He has been linked with PSG and Manchester City, among others, should he leave Camp Nou.
However, with even the biggest clubs feeling the financial pinch amid the coronavirus pandemic, Messi may have to take a wage cut even if he moves to the wealthiest Champions League sides.
Bayern in talks to sign Reading defender Richards
Bayern Munich are in talks to sign Reading defender Omar Richards - according to Sport Bild.
The German champions are closing in on a deal to bring the 22-year-old to Allianz Arena, with Hansi Flick eager to bolster his options at left-back.
Richards, whose current contract at Reading is due to expire in the summer, has featured in 21 Championship games for the club season.
Lisandro Lopez set to join Atlanta
Former Argentina striker Lisandro Lopez is on the verge of joining Atlanta United - according to TyC Sports.
The 37-year-old has already reached an agreement to join the MLS club on a free transfer, having recently left Racing Club after five years in his homeland.
Lopez will join up with fellow countrymen Ezequiel Barco, Franco Escobar and Eric Remedi when he completes his switch to Atlanta in the coming days.
Inter interested in Atalanta forward Gomez
Atalanta forward Papu Gomez is the subject of interest from Inter - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
Antonio Conte is a keen admirer of the 32-year-old, who has been tipped to leave Stadio di Bergamo before the January transfer window closes.
Inter could make a move for Gomez if they raise extra funds by selling Christian Eriksen in the coming days.
PSG plotting €25m swoop for Barca's Emerson
Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a €25 million (£22m/$30m) swoop for Barcelona right-back Emerson - according to SPORT.
The 22-year-old is still waiting for his first senior appearance at Camp Nou following a €13 million (£12m/$16m) move from Atletico Mineiro in July 2019.
PSG are eager to lure Emerson, who is currently on loan at Real Betis, away from Barcelona at the end of the season as Mauricio Pochettino seeks to bolster his defensive ranks.
Tottenham's Rose wanted by Trabzonspor
Tottenham defender Danny Rose is a target for Turkey's Trabzonspor, reports the Daily Mail.
Rose, 30, is out of contract in June but could force an early move during the current transfer window.
Palace to confirm Mateta loan
Crystal Palace will shortly confirm the loan arrival of Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to the Daily Mail.
The Mainz striker has arrived in London and will undergo a medical on Wednesday.
Jesse Gonzalez close to Honved move
Report from Hungary: Jesse Gonzalez is closing in on a move to Budapest Honvéd FC. The American goalkeeper was released by FC Dallas after domestic violence issues in 2020. Honved currently sits in 10th in Hungary's top flight. https://t.co/WEyh2G052Q— Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) January 19, 2021
'Messi came close to Espanyol loan'
Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he came close to taking Lionel Messi under his wing at Espanyol - while remaining silent on rumours linking his fellow Argentine to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Ligue 1 champions are reportedly among the top candidates to land Messi should he decide to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2020-21 season.
Leo has refused to either confirm or deny his departure following last summer's transfer saga, while presidential candidate Joan Laporta hopes that the pair's history from his previous stint at Camp Nou will help convince him to extend his stay at the club he joined at the age of 13.
Lampard admits Chelsea future is out of his hands
Frank Lampard admits his future is not in his control as pressure mounts on his position as Chelsea manager.
Chelsea were deservedly beaten 2-0 at Leicester on Tuesday night, a result which saw the Blues lose ground in the race for European qualification as Brendan Rodgers’ side went top.
Tomori closes on AC Milan arrival
Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is on the verge of becoming AC Milan's latest January signing, according to CalcioMercato.
Tomori will arrive in Italy on Wednesday to undergo a medical and sign a loan deal after Chelsea and Milan reached an agreement.
Inter to sign Shamrock Rovers starlet Zefi
Inter are on the verge of bringing Ireland Under-15 international Kevin Zefi to San Siro, reports the Irish Independent.
Zefi turns 16 in February and has been starring for Shamrock Rovers' reserve team in the second-tier First Division.
Barca president proposes early elections
Alaba holding out for Barcelona call
Defender will not make early decision on future
David Alaba will not make any decision over his future until he has spoken to Barcelona, claims Sky Sport Germany.
The Bayern defender has been closely linked to Real Madrid, but he and his management team are keen to talk to Joan Laporta if the ex-Barca president wins the upcoming elections.
Alaba's contract expires at season's end and he looks a safe bet to leave the Bavarians after contract talks stalled.
Lampard doesn't have the CV to save himself
Frank Lampard has been able to explain Chelsea's drastic decline but has proven incapable of arresting it.
He may well be a club icon but his Blues side had to at the very least show clear signs of improvement this season, in order to convince Roman Abramovich that he was the right man to bring success back to Stamford Bridge.
Juve-linked Reynolds leaves USMNT camp
📰: Defender @julian__araujo has been added to the U-23 #USMNT #JanuaryCamp roster.— U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) January 19, 2021
Additionally, defender Bryan Reynolds will be departing camp for personal reasons.