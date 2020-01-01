Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid and Barcelona chasing Man Utd star Fernandes

and want to sign Bruno Fernandes only eight months after the star joined , reports The Sun.

The Spanish powerhouses are keenly watching the international's situation at Old Trafford, with speculation suggesting the 26-year-old had a bust-up with Red Devils coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

However, Fernandes poured cold water on claims of a rift with the Man Utd boss, suggesting people were trying to cause trouble at the club by linking his name to discontent.