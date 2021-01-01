Rennes star Jeremy Doku is being monitored by several top teams, including Barcelona.

The 19-year-old's stock is on the rise and he is said to be valued at around €50 million by the French side.

But Barca's chances of landing him are slim, according to the player's father, David, who told Het Laatste Nieuws the teenager will likely go elsewhere.

He said: "That doesn't seem right to me. I don't think Barcelona are in a position to spend big transfer fees right now. There are many other clubs that want Jérémy, although I can't say anything about that."