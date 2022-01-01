Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rooney pushing to bring Lingard to MLS

Brighton loan Connolly to Venezia
Good luck to Aaron Connolly, who will spend the 2022/23 season on loan at Serie B side @VeneziaFC_EN. 🇮🇹— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 14, 2022
Fabregas headed to Serie B
Cesc Fabregas is set to sign with Como, according to Sky Sport Italia.
The club finished 13th in Serie B last season, but has now added one of this generation's most decorated midfield stars.
Fabregas is a free agent, having left Monaco at the conclusion of the Ligue 1 season.
Rooney pushing to bring Lingard to MLS
DC United & Wayne Rooney are indeed in talks with Jesse Lingard & his representatives about a potential move to DC.— Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) July 14, 2022
29-year-old English attacker has been capped 32 times - has interest from other clubs in EPL & abroad. Would be a big number for United.
PSG-linked Nkunku responds to talk of 2023 transfer
Christopher Nkunku has responded to rumours claiming he will look to seal a transfer away from RB Leipzig next summer.
The Frenchman recently signed a contract extension through to 2026 and has now quashed rumours that he could head back to former club PSG.
PSG after Thuram
Paris Saint-Germain are chasing the signing of Khephren Thuram, reports L'Equipe.
New PSG boss Christophe Galtier managed Thuram at Nice and is eager to bring him along to his new club.
The defender is the son of French legend Lilian and brother of Borussia Monchengladbach winger Marcus.
Getafe complete signing of River Plate midfielder
📢 OFICIAL | Fabrizio Angileri nuevo futbolista del Getafe.— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) July 14, 2022
¡Bienvenido a la familia azulona @turkoangileri21! 🥳#AngileriAzulon#VamosGeta