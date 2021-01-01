Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid don't want Ronaldo

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus 2020-21
Three Premier League clubs chasing Sabitzer

2021-03-28T23:08:23Z

RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer is a wanted man in England, according to Bild.

Three Premier League clubs are chasing the midfielder. 

Hysaj offered to Milan

2021-03-28T23:02:58Z

Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj has offered himself to Milan as a free agent, Milannews.it reports.

With Diogo Dalot set to depart in the summer when his Manchester United loan expires, he sees himself as an ideal replacement.

Elseid Hysaj Napoli
Real Madrid could sell six stars this summer to fund giant signings

2021-03-28T22:59:19Z

Real Madrid could sell six players this summer as they attempt to get to grips with the Covid-19 pandemic and the refurbishment of the Bernabeu, Mundo Deportivo reports.

They also want to sign Erling Haaland from Dortmund and Kylian Mbappe from PSG - and they could be willing to make such sacrifices to complete these captures.

Singo emerges as Liverpool target

2021-03-28T22:48:55Z

Torino right-back Wilfried Singo is a transfer target for Liverpool, according to Tuttosport.

Indeed, it is suggested that the Reds have already tabled a bid of around £17m ($22,5m) for the 20-year-old player.

Odegaard chased by Chelsea and Liverpool

2021-03-28T22:43:57Z

Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea and Liverpool, according to AS.

The Norway international is presently with Arsenal on loan, but while the Gunners want to extend that stay, they have no purchase option.

Lacazette linked with Roma move

2021-03-28T22:37:49Z

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is high on Roma's wanted list, according to ASRomaLive.it.

Torino forward Andrea Belotti is also on their shortlist, but the Italy international is also chased by Milan.

Real Madrid don't want Ronaldo (Cuartro)

2021-03-28T22:35:34Z

Juventus star won't make Madrid return

Real Madrid do not wish to sign Cristiano Ronaldo back from Juventus, Cuatro reports.

Moreover, it is detailed that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are their primary targets.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in the Portugal star.