Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid line up Pochettino hire

2022-02-21T23:24:23.843Z

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are set to battle it out with Manchester United for PSG's Mauricio Pochettino.

It's understood the Argentine manager will be more obtainable this upcoming summer and the Spanish giants have had doubts over Carlo Ancelotti's future.

Real president Florentino Perez will restart interest in Pochettino should the Italian manager find himself leaving the club.

Roma join Dest race

2022-02-21T23:07:58.518Z

According to Fichajes, Jose Mourinho's Roma are keen on Barcelona's Sergino Dest as the race for his signature heats up.

It's believed the versatile full-back is not needed in Spain and so, many European clubs have registered their interest.

Roma are said to be on the look out for full-backs this summer as they look to stock up their options in those positions.