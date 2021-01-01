Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Konate

Toffees aim to fund big moves elsewhere

Everton are prepared to listen to offers for Yerry Mina if the Toffees are able to bring in a defender of a superior calibre, claims Football Insider.

The Colombia international, who arrived at Goodison Park from Barcelona following an eye-catching World Cup run at Russia 2018, has played 72 games for the club.

But with Kalidou Koulibaly now a top target of Carlo Ancelotti, Mina could be moved on to help fund a major signing this summer.