Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter star Dumfries open to joining Man Utd

Chelsea to beat Real Madrid to €10m Slonina signing
Gabriel Slonina deal update. Chelsea are now really close to signing the talented goalkeeper, they are pushing after Real Madrid bid rejected - talks are in progress with Chelsea to get the deal done soon. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2022
€10m fee expected by Chicago for 2004-born GK Slonina. pic.twitter.com/N2cUflb5Vx
Roma target Napoli star Mertens
Dries Mertens could make a sensational switch to Roma, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Belgium star's contract is set to expire this summer and he is far from renewing his contract with Napoli.
Roma hope to lure him to the capital city, but their rivals Lazio are also interested in signing him.
Inter star Dumfries open to joining Man Utd (Daily Mail)
Full-back moved to Serie A just last summer
Inter could be set to lose Denzel Dumfries after just one season in Serie A amid interest from several Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Mail.
The Dutch full-back is open to leaving Inter to join Manchester United due to the presence of new coach Erik ten Hag.
Newcastle join Juventus & AC Milan in Zaniolo race
Newcastle hope to challenge Juventus and AC Milan to the signing of Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Italy international is no closer to signing a new contract at Roma and could decide to leave in the near future, but there have been no official offers for him.
Juventus eye Neres as Di Maria alternative
Juventus are looking at alternative options to strengthen their attack as they wait on Angel Di Maria's decision.
The Serie A side have been the favourites to sign the Argentina international, but he has not yet agreed to make the switch and they are not prepared to wait much longer.
Calciomercato claims David Neres has emerged as Juve's top candidate should they fail to sign Di Maria, but they have not made an official approach for him yet.