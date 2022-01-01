Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye €10m Depay deal

DEPAY
West Ham make offer for Belgian starlet

2022-08-24T22:18:59.917Z

West Ham have seen an off Belgian starlet Arne Engels rejected, according to Football Transfers.

Engels has impressed in the UEFA Youth League and only has a year left on his contract with Club Brugge.

PSG make huge Bernardo Silva bid

2022-08-24T21:36:12.518Z

Paris Saint-Germain have made a bid of €70 million for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to L'Equipe.

Barcelona have previously been linked with a move for the Portugal international who is contracted to Man City until 2025.

Man Utd keen on Newcastle's Dubravka

2022-08-24T20:34:17.461Z

Manchester United have held talks with Newcastle about a move for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, ccording to Sky Sports.

Dubravka is said to be "open" to a move after losing his place to Nick Pope, while Man Utd want competition for David De Gea.

LA Galaxy sign Martín Cáceres

2022-08-24T20:06:27.165Z

LA Galaxy have confirmed Martin Caceres has joined the club on a free transfer for the rest of the season and with an option for 2023.

"Martín is a highly experienced and versatile defender that brings leadership, strong mentality and more championship pedigree to our team,” said Greg Vanney. “We look forward to quickly integrating him into the group for the final phase of the season."

Umtiti to leave Barcelona for Lecce

2022-08-24T19:29:53.989Z

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is set to leave the Camp Nou and complete a move to newly-promoted Serie A side Lecce, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The center-back will fly to Italy this week for a medical ahead before spending the rest of the season on loan at the club.

Eric Bailly completes loan move to Marseille

2022-08-24T19:18:33.307Z

Maguire is Chelsea's Plan B

2022-08-24T18:02:39.946Z

Chelsea could make "an audacious swoop" for Manchester United's Harry Maguire but only if they miss out on Wesley Fofana, according to the Evening Standard.

Fofana is Thomas Tuchel's top defensive target but the Blues have so far been unable to agree a deal for the 21-year-old with Leicester City.

Harry Maguire Man Utd 2022-23
Arsenal offer Ainsley Maitland-Niles to West Ham

2022-08-24T17:15:54.943Z

Arsenal have offered West Ham the chance to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles permanently before the transfer window closes, as reported by The Mirror.

The Gunners are keen to sell as Maitland-Niles only has a year left on his existing deal and has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Nicolas Pepe deal agreed with Nice

2022-08-24T16:22:34.316Z

Dele Alli flying out to complete Besiktas move

2022-08-24T16:14:05.126Z

Dele Alli is set to fly out to Turkey to complete his move to Besitkas on a season-long loan, according to The Athletic.

The midfielder is scheduled to have a medical on Thursday morning and his loan deal will include an option to buy both in the January transfer window and at the end of the season.

Man Utd to raise Antony bid

2022-08-24T15:55:57.040Z

Barcelona are ready to make a new offer for Antony and will offer Ajax €94 million including add-ons, according to Sky Sports News.

The Red Devils have already had a bid of €80m rejected but are optimistic their new offer will be accepted.

Antony Ajax 2022-23
Chelsea's Chalobah wanted by RB Leipzig

2022-08-24T15:41:50.349Z

Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah has emerged as a target for RB Leipzig, according to the Evening Standard.

The Bundesliga side are looking at center-backs to ease their current injury crisis after losing Lukas Klostermann to an ankle problem.

Leverkusen want purchase option in Hudson-Odoi deal

2022-08-24T15:13:35.176Z

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is closing in on a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen but the Bundesliga side want a purchase option included in the transfer, according to the Daily Express.

The two sides are close to finding an agreement for Hudson-Odoi to spend the rest of the season in Germany, with Leverkusen "pushing for a permanent option."

West Ham close to signing Paqueta from Lyon

2022-08-24T12:42:33.147Z

Ajax, Chelsea hold talks over Ziyech transfer

2022-08-24T12:36:53.981Z

Isak set to join Newcastle United

2022-08-24T12:31:55.584Z

Real Sociedad have agreed to transfer Alexander Isak to Premier League club Newcastle United for a fee of £63m plus add-ons, reports El Diario Vasco.

The Magpies have been chasing the Swedish international forward all summer and have finally placed a massive offer which the Spanish club could not refuse.

Ajax wants Ziyech if Antony leaves for Man Utd (Romano)

2022-08-24T12:06:48.825Z

Man Utd eye €10m Depay deal (Marca)

2022-08-24T11:50:28.172Z

Manchester United could look to re-sign Memphis Depay before the transfer deadline - as Marca reports.

Barca have been toiling to reach a contract termination agreement with the Dutchman and Juventus has been touted as his most likely next destination.

However, it now appears that Depay's salary demands could put Juve off, with United ready to swoop in with a €10 million bid to take him off Barca's hands.

DEPAY
Pique's FC Andorra wants Manchester United youngster

2022-08-24T11:01:47.195Z

Gerard Pique-owned FC Andorra are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, reports Lequipe.

Andorra, who were promoted to the Segunda Division this year, wants the 19-year-old on loan this season with a purchase option of €25 million.

Newcastle, Everton target Terrier extends contract

2022-08-24T10:57:59.560Z

Fofana still pushing for a Chelsea move

2022-08-24T08:26:01.000Z

Juventus eye PSG's Paredes, may face competition from Roma

2022-08-24T08:03:03.193Z

Juventus are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Along with the Bianconeri, another Serie A giant AS Roma also have their eyes on the Argentine as Mourinho wants a midfielder in his team after Georginio Wijnaldum's injury.

Leandro Paredes PSG 0722
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi close to join Leverkusen on loan

2022-08-24T06:54:09.662Z

Bayer Leverkusen are all set to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window, according to Daily Mail.

The two clubs are in advanced talks over a possible loan deal for the 21-year-old and they will also split the wage of the English player who currently earns £100,000 per week.

Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea 2021-22
No offer for Neto from Arsenal, says Wolves boss

2022-08-24T06:38:03.740Z

Maguire to stay at Man Utd

2022-08-24T06:06:58.297Z

Chelsea's Fofana bid rejected by Leicester

2022-08-23T22:52:09.000Z

Brenden Rodgers has confirmed that Leicester rejected a third bid from Chelsea to sign Wesley Fofana and sent him to train with reserve team.

Read the full story on GOAL!

Wesley Fofana Leicester City 2022-23
Bayern join Man Utd in race to sign De Jong (Mundo Deportivo)

2022-08-23T22:34:39.000Z

Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has been pursued by Manchester United all summer but no deal has been put in place.

The German side are open to paying a fee to take him on loan with an option to buy him outright, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Everton match Newcastle's £30m Joao Pedro bid

2022-08-23T22:30:30.000Z

Everton are willing to offer £30 million to sign Joao Pedro from Watford, The Daily Mail claims.

Newcastle are offering the same figure for the forward, but the Toffees are in need of a new addition as they could lose Anthony Gordon to Chelsea.

West Ham join Crystal Palace in Gallagher bid

2022-08-23T22:26:20.000Z

West Ham are prepared to make a move for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, The Sun reports.

Crystal Palace want to bring the midfielder back to Selhurst Park after he spent last season on loan there, while Newcastle have also been linked.

Hudson-Odoi close to Bayer Leverkusen move

2022-08-23T22:23:58.000Z

Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to joining Bayer Leverkusen, Sky Sports reports.

The England international will spend the year on loan at the Bundesliga side if the deal goes through, with his Chelsea career stalling after another pre-season fell short of expectations.