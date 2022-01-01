Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye €10m Depay deal

West Ham make offer for Belgian starlet
West Ham have seen an off Belgian starlet Arne Engels rejected, according to Football Transfers.
Engels has impressed in the UEFA Youth League and only has a year left on his contract with Club Brugge.
PSG make huge Bernardo Silva bid
Paris Saint-Germain have made a bid of €70 million for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to L'Equipe.
Barcelona have previously been linked with a move for the Portugal international who is contracted to Man City until 2025.
Man Utd keen on Newcastle's Dubravka
Manchester United have held talks with Newcastle about a move for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, ccording to Sky Sports.
Dubravka is said to be "open" to a move after losing his place to Nick Pope, while Man Utd want competition for David De Gea.
LA Galaxy sign Martín Cáceres
LA Galaxy have confirmed Martin Caceres has joined the club on a free transfer for the rest of the season and with an option for 2023.
"Martín is a highly experienced and versatile defender that brings leadership, strong mentality and more championship pedigree to our team,” said Greg Vanney. “We look forward to quickly integrating him into the group for the final phase of the season."
Umtiti to leave Barcelona for Lecce
Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is set to leave the Camp Nou and complete a move to newly-promoted Serie A side Lecce, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The center-back will fly to Italy this week for a medical ahead before spending the rest of the season on loan at the club.
Eric Bailly completes loan move to Marseille
Good luck for the 2022/23 season at Marseille, @EricBailly24 👊#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2022
Maguire is Chelsea's Plan B
Chelsea could make "an audacious swoop" for Manchester United's Harry Maguire but only if they miss out on Wesley Fofana, according to the Evening Standard.
Fofana is Thomas Tuchel's top defensive target but the Blues have so far been unable to agree a deal for the 21-year-old with Leicester City.
Arsenal offer Ainsley Maitland-Niles to West Ham
Arsenal have offered West Ham the chance to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles permanently before the transfer window closes, as reported by The Mirror.
The Gunners are keen to sell as Maitland-Niles only has a year left on his existing deal and has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates.
Nicolas Pepe deal agreed with Nice
Nicolas Pépé to OGC Nice, verbal agreement completed with Arsenal in the afternoon. Main part of salary to be covered by French club. 🚨🔴 #AFC #OGCNice— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022
Documents to be prepared soon - it’s loan deal with no buy option clause as expected. ⤵️ https://t.co/o11Ca9JS4k
Dele Alli flying out to complete Besiktas move
Dele Alli is set to fly out to Turkey to complete his move to Besitkas on a season-long loan, according to The Athletic.
The midfielder is scheduled to have a medical on Thursday morning and his loan deal will include an option to buy both in the January transfer window and at the end of the season.
Man Utd to raise Antony bid
Barcelona are ready to make a new offer for Antony and will offer Ajax €94 million including add-ons, according to Sky Sports News.
The Red Devils have already had a bid of €80m rejected but are optimistic their new offer will be accepted.
Chelsea's Chalobah wanted by RB Leipzig
Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah has emerged as a target for RB Leipzig, according to the Evening Standard.
The Bundesliga side are looking at center-backs to ease their current injury crisis after losing Lukas Klostermann to an ankle problem.
Leverkusen want purchase option in Hudson-Odoi deal
Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is closing in on a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen but the Bundesliga side want a purchase option included in the transfer, according to the Daily Express.
The two sides are close to finding an agreement for Hudson-Odoi to spend the rest of the season in Germany, with Leverkusen "pushing for a permanent option."
West Ham close to signing Paqueta from Lyon
West Ham United have made a bid worth €40m for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The player's agents are in London and want to conclude a deal with a Premier League club before the end of the window. Talks continuing between the clubs. #WHUFC #OlympiqueLyonnais— Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 24, 2022
Ajax, Chelsea hold talks over Ziyech transfer
Ajax and Chelsea have new round of talks scheduled to discuss Hakim Ziyech deal. He’s considered priority target for Ajax - waiting for Man Utd new bid for Antony. 🚨🇲🇦 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022
Ziyech had two meetings with Ajax board in the last 4 days - now time to discuss between clubs. pic.twitter.com/x3NxjBm3Gq
Isak set to join Newcastle United
Real Sociedad have agreed to transfer Alexander Isak to Premier League club Newcastle United for a fee of £63m plus add-ons, reports El Diario Vasco.
The Magpies have been chasing the Swedish international forward all summer and have finally placed a massive offer which the Spanish club could not refuse.
Ajax wants Ziyech if Antony leaves for Man Utd (Romano)
Both Ajax and Antony side, waiting for Manchester United new official bid since yesterday. New proposal expected this week to push again after €80m rejected. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022
▫️ Personal terms already agreed;
▫️ Antony wants Man Utd move.
Ajax, keen on Hakim Ziyech if Antony leaves. https://t.co/wzsaZY7qDz
Man Utd eye €10m Depay deal (Marca)
Manchester United could look to re-sign Memphis Depay before the transfer deadline - as Marca reports.
Barca have been toiling to reach a contract termination agreement with the Dutchman and Juventus has been touted as his most likely next destination.
However, it now appears that Depay's salary demands could put Juve off, with United ready to swoop in with a €10 million bid to take him off Barca's hands.
Pique's FC Andorra wants Manchester United youngster
Gerard Pique-owned FC Andorra are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, reports Lequipe.
Andorra, who were promoted to the Segunda Division this year, wants the 19-year-old on loan this season with a purchase option of €25 million.
Newcastle, Everton target Terrier extends contract
[PROS]— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) August 24, 2022
👑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫, 𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐪𝐮'𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔.
✍ Auteur d’une saison 2021/2022 𝕏𝕏𝕃, notre attaquant prolonge son contrat d’une année supplémentaire.
Fofana still pushing for a Chelsea move
It's not over yer for Wesley Fofana to Chelsea. Wesley's pushing to join Chelsea, it's his dream and 'obsession' so negotiations are expected to continue after £70m bid turned down. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022
Talks are still ongoing with intermediaries in order to find the best solution soon. pic.twitter.com/WBj23Z4ugc
Juventus eye PSG's Paredes, may face competition from Roma
Juventus are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Along with the Bianconeri, another Serie A giant AS Roma also have their eyes on the Argentine as Mourinho wants a midfielder in his team after Georginio Wijnaldum's injury.
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi close to join Leverkusen on loan
Bayer Leverkusen are all set to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window, according to Daily Mail.
The two clubs are in advanced talks over a possible loan deal for the 21-year-old and they will also split the wage of the English player who currently earns £100,000 per week.
No offer for Neto from Arsenal, says Wolves boss
Bruno Lage on Arsenal interest in Pedro Neto: "I heard about that, but nothing has come to us. It's normal to have this interest - but no one told me nothing about any proposals, so I cannot confirm nothing". 🚨🟠 #AFC #WWFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022
Arsenal are focused on Nicolas Pépé departure now. pic.twitter.com/wCvfjkUrWN
Maguire to stay at Man Utd
No negotiations ongoing between Manchester United and Chelsea for Harry Maguire. He's expected to stay at Man United and fight for his place, no different plans on clubs side too. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022
Chelsea position, always the same: they want Wesley Fofana. #CFC pic.twitter.com/9B8Rj7rx0V
Chelsea's Fofana bid rejected by Leicester
Brenden Rodgers has confirmed that Leicester rejected a third bid from Chelsea to sign Wesley Fofana and sent him to train with reserve team.
Bayern join Man Utd in race to sign De Jong (Mundo Deportivo)
Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
The Netherlands international has been pursued by Manchester United all summer but no deal has been put in place.
The German side are open to paying a fee to take him on loan with an option to buy him outright, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Everton match Newcastle's £30m Joao Pedro bid
Everton are willing to offer £30 million to sign Joao Pedro from Watford, The Daily Mail claims.
Newcastle are offering the same figure for the forward, but the Toffees are in need of a new addition as they could lose Anthony Gordon to Chelsea.
West Ham join Crystal Palace in Gallagher bid
West Ham are prepared to make a move for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, The Sun reports.
Crystal Palace want to bring the midfielder back to Selhurst Park after he spent last season on loan there, while Newcastle have also been linked.
Hudson-Odoi close to Bayer Leverkusen move
Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to joining Bayer Leverkusen, Sky Sports reports.
The England international will spend the year on loan at the Bundesliga side if the deal goes through, with his Chelsea career stalling after another pre-season fell short of expectations.