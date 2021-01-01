Super League LIVE: European clubs' breakaway venture, fan reaction, what happens next & all the details

Here's the run-down...

Essentially, the biggest clubs in Europe have banded together to challenge UEFA and effectively replace the Champions League as we know it.

A statement released late on Sunday explained that the desire of the founding club was "to deliver the best outcomes for the new League and for football as a whole.

It added: "The formation of the Super League comes at a time when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model. Further, for a number of years, the Founding Clubs have had the objective of improving the quality and intensity of existing European competitions throughout each season, and of creating a format for top clubs and players to compete on a regular basis.

"The pandemic has shown that a strategic vision and a sustainable commercial approach are required to enhance value and support for the benefit of the entire European football pyramid. In recent months extensive dialogue has taken place with football stakeholders regarding the future format of European competitions. The Founding Clubs believe the solutions proposed following these talks do not solve fundamental issues, including the need to provide higher-quality matches and additional financial resources for the overall football pyramid."

So, which clubs are involved?

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter, Juventus.