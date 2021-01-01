Live Blog

Persepolis 2-1 FC Goa: Edu Bedia scores historic goal in Gaurs defeat

Juan Ferrando's men recorded their first goal in the AFC Champions League but the Iranians scored twice after that

Updated
Comments (0)
FC Goa Persepolis ACL Brandon Fernandes
FC Goa

FULL TIME: Persepolis 2-1 FC Goa

2021-04-20T18:52:15Z

Goa face their first ACL defeat

Persepolis have defeated FC Goa 2-1 in Group E of the AFC Champions League (ACL) 2021 at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, on Tuesday.

Edu Bedia had given Goa the lead in the 14th minute but the celebrations of the Gaurs' first goal in the Asian competition were short-live as Mahdi Torabi's (18') strike from the spot before Jalal Hosseini (24') put the Iranians ahead before half-time.

As a result, Persepolis remain on top with nine points from three games while Goa lose their second spot to Al Wahda who defeated Al-Rayyan 3-2 in the earlier matchday 3 fixture in the group.

Alexander Romario was suspended for the tie and Ishan Pandita were replaced by Saviour Gama and Adil Khan in Juan Ferrando's first 11 on the night. Whereas Edu Bedia, who limped off the pitch, will be suspended for Goa's next ACL tie against Persepolis in the return tie on Friday.

Four minutes added on

2021-04-20T18:47:44Z

Can Goa at least find the equaliser? Or will Persepolis punish them further?

83' - Redeem Tlang takes a shot

2021-04-20T18:40:47Z

But it's aimed straight at Hamed Lak in the Persepolis goal

Nothing much Goa can do

2021-04-20T18:38:01Z

At least haven't conceded more goals

The Goans are hardly getting enough touches even in the second half. Although, the Gaurs have still managed to keep the scoreline the same as what it read at half-time.

Trouble for Goa

2021-04-20T18:24:02Z

Edu Bedia walks off with a limp

And in comes Redeem Tlng 

58' - Two more changes for Goa

2021-04-20T18:14:55Z

Brandon and Glan make way for Princeton Rebello and Ishan Pandita

56' - Double change for Persepolis

2021-04-20T18:13:07Z

Omid Alishah and Milad Sarlak replace Ahmad Noorollahi and Shahriar Moghanlou

Persepolis are so quick

2021-04-20T18:03:09Z

Torabi forces Dheeraj to another save

Then whips in a corner that Dheeraj has in control as Jalal Hosseini was allowed a header. Mahdi Torabi has been heavily involved in a number of first half chances for Persepolis 

Second half resumes

2021-04-20T18:01:24Z

With Devendra on the pitch

Devendra is brought on by Juan Ferrando as Saviour Gama has made way. Second half resumes

HALF-TIME: Persepolis 2-1 FC Goa

2021-04-20T17:48:02Z

Edu Bedia broke the deadlock for Goa but by Mahdi and Jalal Hosseini have put the Iranians in the lead

42' - Penalty saved by Dheeraj

2021-04-20T17:41:26Z

Second penalty of the game

Ivan guilty of bringing down Kamal Kamyabinia. However, Hossein Kanaani's spot-kick has been saved by Dheeraj Singh. Kanaani was earlier denied by Mahdi who instead took the first penalty that Persepolis scored

38' - Dheeraj with a fine save

2021-04-20T17:40:02Z

Vahid Amiri gets past his markers and finds himself in the Goa box, but the Persepolis left-back is block by Dheeraj who was quick to get down at the right time to deny the Iranians their third goal of the evening

Possession masterclass

2021-04-20T17:33:35Z

Persepolis are so quick to even take the ball away from the feet of the Goa players. They are keeping the ball for most of the time in this match-up so far.

29' - FC Goa substitution

2021-04-20T17:29:20Z

Adil Khan comes off

Amarjit makes his first AFC Champions League appearance

24' - Persepolis take the lead

2021-04-20T17:25:45Z

Seyed Jalal Hosseini scores

Jalal Hosseini rose highest to nod in Mahdi's cross from the left. That really didn't take long and Goa have to get down to the grind once again. Persepolis 2-1 FC Goa

19' - Persepolis have drawn level

2021-04-20T17:17:56Z

Mahdi Torabi scores!

That celebration of scoring their first goal was short-lived as Mahdi converts from the spot after the penalty was conceded by James Donachie for his foul on Iss Ale Kasir in the Goa box

BRANDON!!

2021-04-20T17:16:17Z

What a save by the Persepolis goalkeeper. A strong right arm by Hamed Lak to block the Goan's powerful right-footed shot at goal after he was released in space by Edu Bedia.

13' - GOOOAAALLLL!!

2021-04-20T17:13:01Z

FC Goa make more history

Edu Bedia has flicked Brandon Fernandes' free-kick into the Persepolis goal. It's the first goal that FC Goa have scored in the AFC Champions League after becoming the first in the history of the competition to register back-to-back goalless draws in their first two ACL games!

 

FC Goa Persepolis ACL Edu Bedia
FC Goa

11' - Goa in trouble

2021-04-20T17:09:42Z

Free-kick for Persepolis

Seriton with no choice than to muscle down the Persepolis number 72, Iss Ale Kasir, after a little let off by Adil Khan. The Iranians have a free-kick at the edge of the box. However, the low free-kick is hit straight at Dheeraj

KICK-OFF

2021-04-20T17:01:00Z

FC Goa wearing their black kit today, and Persepolis are red hot

STAT PACK

2021-04-20T16:45:59Z

A few statistics by Opta pertaining to the tie

Persepolis vs FC Goa

This will be the first game between Persepolis and Goa in the AFC Champions League.  Goa will be the 25th different team Persepolis have faced in the competition. 

Goa are the first team in AFC Champions League history to draw their first two games in the competition 0-0.

Persepolis have won their opening two games in the group stages of an AFC Champions League for the first time since 2015.  They have never managed to win their opening three games in the group stages before.

Persepolis had a total of 13 shots on target in their game against Al Rayyan on Matchday 2 in the AFC Champions League – a record for the club since Opta began AFC CL records in 2013.  Only one team has had more shots on target in a single game in the competition since 2013 (Guangzhou v Easter SC – 18 shots on target in Feb 17).

Persepolis’ Mehdi Torabi has created more chances than any other player so far in the 2021 AFC Champions League (11).  Indeed, no player has assisted more goals than the Iranian this campaign (2).

The Persepolis side to face Goa

2021-04-20T16:42:59Z

TEAM NEWS

2021-04-20T16:40:32Z

Two changes for FC Goa

Alexander Romario Jesuraj is suspended for today's tie as Saviour Gama makes his first start in the ACL, while Juan Ferrando has opted for more men at the back with Adil Khan starting in place of Ishan Pandita

UPDATE: FC Goa are third

2021-04-20T16:36:08Z

Al Wahda are now second

Al Wahda ahedged Al-Rayyan 3-2 in today's earlier Group E fixture, putting the former second with four points and Goa third with two. Persepolis have won both their opening games in the group.

FC Goa's battle to stay second in Group E

2021-04-20T14:09:03Z

Al Wahda face Al-Rayyan before Goa's fixture

Al Wahda and Al-Rayyan, both with a point each in Group E, lock horns before Goa take on group toppers Persepolis. Hence, Goa will need at least a point to stay in contention for qualifying as one of the three second-placed teams from the West Region - where Gaurs are currently fifth.