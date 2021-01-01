Persepolis 0-0 FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

UPDATE: FC Goa are third
2021-04-20T16:36:08Z
Al Wahda are now secondAl Wahda ahedged Al-Rayyan 3-2 in today's earlier Group E fixture, putting the former second with four points and Goa third with two. Persepolis have won both their opening games in the group.
FC Goa's battle to stay second in Group E
2021-04-20T14:09:03Z
Al Wahda face Al-Rayyan before Goa's fixtureAl Wahda and Al-Rayyan, both with a point each in Group E, lock horns before Goa take on group toppers Persepolis. Hence, Goa will need at least a point to stay in contention for qualifying as one of the three second-placed teams from the West Region - where Gaurs are currently fifth.