Persepolis 0-0 FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

The Gaurs take on Group E leaders Persepolis in their third game of their maiden ACL campaign...

Updated
Glan Martins, FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan, AFC Champions League
FC Goa

UPDATE: FC Goa are third

2021-04-20T16:36:08Z

Al Wahda are now second

Al Wahda ahedged Al-Rayyan 3-2 in today's earlier Group E fixture, putting the former second with four points and Goa third with two. Persepolis have won both their opening games in the group.

FC Goa's battle to stay second in Group E

2021-04-20T14:09:03Z

Al Wahda face Al-Rayyan before Goa's fixture

Al Wahda and Al-Rayyan, both with a point each in Group E, lock horns before Goa take on group toppers Persepolis. Hence, Goa will need at least a point to stay in contention for qualifying as one of the three second-placed teams from the West Region - where Gaurs are currently fifth.