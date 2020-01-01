Odisha 1-0 NorthEast United LIVE: Diego Mauricio opens the scoring

43' - Free-kick series IV - Gallego unleashed
2020-12-22T14:44:50Z
Another foul by Odisha outside their own box, this time on NorthEast's right side. Left or right, Gallego is still the man to take it. He delivers another brilliant set-piece towards the far post and Appiah fails to connect.
40' - Free-kick Series - The Return of Gallego
2020-12-22T14:41:10Z
Appiah wins the ball in the final third, turns well and tries to embark on a solo run but is brought down a few metres outside the box. Gallego steps up for the third time in as many minutes and forces the keeper into a good low save.
39' - Gallego's free-kick - The Sequel
2020-12-22T14:39:49Z
Gallego wins another free-kick in a similar position and plays another delightful ball into the box. This time, Britto jumps for a header and misses!
36' - Gallego's Free-kick
2020-12-22T14:33:16Z
Gallego tries to dribble into the box from the left flank but is fouled. He delivers the free-kick into the box, Lambot gets to the ball and and heads inches wide of the far post!
30' - Drinks break
2020-12-22T14:31:43Z
NorthEast have completed more than double the number of passes, registered twice the number of shots on target and have had more of the ball - but they are down by a goal.
23' - ODISHA SCOR- BUT FLAG IS RAIS-NO THE GOAL STANDS
2020-12-22T14:24:37Z
Odisha 1-0 NorthEast UnitedDiego Mauricio unleashes a powerful low strike into the net from the edge of the box to score Odisha's fourth goal of the season and their first in the first half! The linesman raises the flag soon after the goal is scored and the players are confused. The referee consults with his assistant and blows the whistle for the restart - the goal stands!
18' - Odisha miss!
2020-12-22T14:18:52Z
Odisha have wasted. big chance to take the lead. Diego gets to a ball played into the box but fails to sort out his feet in time to slot home from close range. The ball loops in the air and looks to be flying into the net but Fox makes a headed goalline clearance to keep the game goalless.
11' - What a chance!
2020-12-22T14:11:51Z
NorthEast denied by a terrific stop from the keeper following a brilliant move. Gallego plays a wonderful ball over the top from his own half. Appiah gets into the box, chests the ball down to create space and take the defender out of the equation and shoots. Arshdeep puts his body right behind the effort and denies the striker.
8' - To the moon
2020-12-22T14:09:17Z
The Highlanders once again play a series of simple passes in front of the Odisha box but are unable to get in behind. Fanai gets the ball at the edge of the box and sends a poorly connected volley into the stands.
4' - NorthEast with the ball
2020-12-22T14:05:25Z
Neat passing by NorthEast United in the first few minutes. They have passed the ball around the edge of the box and have fired a corner delivery into the box already that nobody was able to connect with.
KICK-OFF!
2020-12-22T14:01:35Z
Odisha 0-0 NorthEast UnitedNorthEast United get the first half underway! Can Odisha get their first win of the season tonight?
No place for Marcelinho
2020-12-22T13:54:15Z
Odisha have scored only three goals in six games and have been found wanting in the final third. However, one of ISL's star players Marcelinho still has no place on the starting lineup.
Slow starters
2020-12-22T13:42:05Z
Winless Odisha have scored the fewest amount of goals this season. They have scored just three goals in six matches and all of them have come in the second half. They have also conceded seven out of their nine goals in the first half.
Odisha FC
Team News
2020-12-22T13:37:43Z
Odisha vs NorthEast United - Team news!#ISL #OFCNEU pic.twitter.com/GrDCql5ICX— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 22, 2020
NorthEast also has issues
2020-12-22T13:30:13Z
Gerard Nus NorthEast have impressed in patches but are now winless in their last three matches. They lost 1-0 to Jamshedpur in their previous match and will be looking bounce back from that narrow loss.
Odisha vs NorthEast United
2020-12-22T13:24:57Z
Stuart Baxter's Odisha are winless after six games and find themselves at the bottom of the ISL table this season. This is a must-win game for Baxter as they have only one picked up one point from a possible eighteen and are already nine points off the fourth spot. The fourth spot, incidentally, is occupied by tonight's opponents NorthEast United.