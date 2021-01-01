Live Blog

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL in real-time...

Welcome to Goal's live coverage of the 2020-21 Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters in Goa...

Updated
Comments (0)
Lalengmawia NorthEast United Kerala Blasters ISL 6
ISL

7 - KONE MISSES!

2021-02-26T14:07:31Z

What a chance for Kerala Blasters! Kone gets away from his marker during a corner-kick and sends a free header wide of the goal! No idea how he can miss that! 

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-26T14:02:51Z

NorthEast United 0-0 Kerala Blasters

NorthEast United waste no time in getting a ball into the box. Machado delivers an excellent cross towards the far post from the right flank but Fox miscues his shot from close range! 

Head to Head

2021-02-26T13:49:38Z

There have been four draws in the last five meetings between these two teams. NorthEast are unbeaten against Kerala Blasters since 2018. 

NorthEast United v Kerala Blasters

2021-02-26T13:44:12Z

Playoff scenario

NorthEast United, who are unbeaten the eight games since Khalid Jamil took charge, need a point to qualify for the playoffs. They are up against Kerala Blasters who are winless in seven games. 