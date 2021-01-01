Live Blog

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

NorthEast United, who are winless in five matches, come up against Hyderabad...

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-08T14:00:19Z

NorthEast United 0-0 Hyderabad

The 51st match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) gets underway at the Tilak Maidan. Can NorthEast United get back to winning ways against a promising Hyderabad side? 

Neymar who? Narzary is here

2021-01-08T13:53:02Z

Halicharan Narzary's form has been terrific recently and played a blinder in Hyderabad's last game against Chennaiyin which they won 4-1. Narzary scored two wonderful goals in it as Nizams put up an impressive shift. 

A point separates NorthEast and Hyderabad

2021-01-08T13:51:33Z

Only a point separates these two teams on the league table. Hyderabad are sixth whereas NorthEast,after an early surge, has dropped to seventh due to their poor run . 

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad

2021-01-08T13:43:50Z

Can NEUFC end their winless run?

Gerard Nus' team are without a win in their last five matches. Hyderabad ended their three-game winless run with a splendid 4-1 win against Chennaiyin a few days ago. 