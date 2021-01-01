NorthEast United vs Bengaluru LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

13 - @bengalurufc's @GurpreetGK has already conceded 13 goals after 10 games in this season of the #ISL. At the same stage last season, Gurpreet had conceded six. Interestingly, he conceded only 14 goals in the entirety of the #HeroISL last term. Unwonted. #NEUBFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/wx16qPWeFz