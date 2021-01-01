NorthEast United 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan - Idrissa Sylla scores a late equaliser to hold the Mariners

NorthEast United 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

A late, late equaliser has rescued a draw for NorthEast United against ATK Mohun Bagan. Bagan scored in the first half through David Williams and took a 1-0 lead into the break. NorthEast's efforts to get back into the game did not work very well as the Bagan defence stood strong until the added time. A second's loss of focus allowed Sylla to come up with the late equaliser and now it's all square going into the second leg.