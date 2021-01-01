Nepal 1-1 India: Anirudh Thapa salvages a draw against the Gorkhalis

FULL TIME: Nepal 1-1 India
Igor Stimac has work to do!
A second half rally sees India fight back to a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the first of the two international friendlies at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday.
Anirudh Thapa (60') scored the second half equaliser for the Blue Tigers after Anjan Bista (36') accepted his gift in the first half to put Nepal ahead.
The two teams face each other in the second international friendly at the same venue on Sunday, September 5.
90+2' Nepal miss
Four minutes added time
88' Rahim Ali shoots wide
83' INDIA MISS
Close callBheke heads Thapa's freekick across the face of goal for Manvir on the right. The ATK Mohun Bagan attacker had the option of finding Rahim in the box but doesn't find his intended target as the ball goes out for a Nepal goalkick
The tempo hasn't dropped a bit
Chhetri is substituted
The Indian skipper has played his part in the equaliser after being heavily marked out in the first half. Cannot keep Chhetri out of action for long. He's now replaced by Bipin Singh.
Fresh legs introduced by Nepal
Nepal coach Abdullah Almutairi has made three changes after conceding that goal.
Suman Lama, Nawayug Shrestha, Ayush Ghalan OUT
Bishal Rai, Manish Dangi, Sunil Bal IN
60' THAPA BAGS THE EQUALISER
Game on then! 1-1
What a strike by Sunil Chhetri from distance. Limbu manages to thwart the attempt at goal but the Nepal backline is not able to stop Thapa from finding the back of the net from close range.
53' Chhetri heads wide!
Limbu lucky to get away with a yellow?
Second half resumes
India make four changesTwo changes effected by Igor Stimac as Brandon and Glan are replaced by Anirudh Thapa and debutant Rahim Ali respectively. Akash and Liston replaced by debutant Seriton and Sahal respectively.
HALF-TIME: Nepal 1-0 India
Stay tuned for the other halfRanked 168th in the FIFA Rankings, Nepal lead by a goal at half-time against neighbours India (105th). The complacent Blue Tigers find themselves on the back foot after a rather poor display with virtually no shots on target to trouble Limbu in his goal and a terrible mistake to concede at their own end.
Nervous moments for India
36' NEPAL SCORE!
What a blunder by India
A long lob after a Nepal throw in. Sana picks it and over casually passes it back without conviction as Anjan Bista charges in to round up Gurpreet before plugging the ball into an empty net.
India are composed
Final ball lacking quality
Nepal look quite motivatedThe home side are attacking with intent, relentlessly, but not the best of deliveries in the India box. Sana and Bose look comfortable at the back for India, with Glan clearing the lines in defensive midfield. India need to stitch together a few more passes to build their confidence - play intercepted once too many times so far.
Nepal backed by the crowd
India slowly making inroads
High intensity start
KICK-OFF!
Nepal in red, India in blueIndia's Brandon Fernandes kicks things off at the Dasharath Stadium in Nepal
India have arrived
Nepal team news
Nepal XI: Limbu (GK) (C), Anjan, Dinesh, Gautam, Nawayug, Ananta, Suman Lama, Tej, Pujan, Suman Aryal, Ayush
Subs: Bikesh, Bishal Rai, Manish, Bishal Shrestha, Deep, Santosh, Nitin, Sunil Bal, Suraj, Rajan, Aashish, Kamal
India's options on the bench
TEAM NEWS
Captain Sunil Chhetri joined in attack by Manvir Singh
Here's how 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 🇮🇳 line-up against Nepal for today's friendly

STAT PACK
Nepal vs India
India and Nepal have met each other on 19 occasions in the past out of which India have won 13 matches, Nepal have won two and four times the matches have ended in a tie. India have scored 33 goals and conceded nine.
The last time these two sides met was on June 6, 2017, at the Mumbai Football Arena where the Blues Tigers emerged victorious thanks to goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Jeje Lalpekhlua.
The last time, The Gorkhalis hosted India was on March 17, 2015, in the second leg of the 2018 World Cup qualifying play-offs. The match ended in a goalless draw.
Sunil Chhetri is the highest Indian goalscorer against Nepal with five goals in eight international matches followed by IM Vijayan and Carlton Chapman who have scored three goals each.
One of many, first of the two
Nepal vs India
Hello and welcome to the live updates of today's - first of the two - international friendly between Nepal and India. The repeat of the same fixture will take place on Sunday.
Dasharath Stadium, the venue for today's clash