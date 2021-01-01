Live Blog

Mumbai City 2-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: The Islanders win the League Winners Shield

Sergio Lobera's side got the better of the Kolkata giants to bad their maiden League Winners Shield title...

Updated
Comments (0)
Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL

FULL TIME!

2021-02-28T15:55:01Z

Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in their final match of the league stage to win the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield.

Mourtada Fall (7') and Bartholomew Ogbeche scored both goals in the first half itself to seal a memorable win for Sergio Lobera's side as they became the second team from India after FC Goa to qualify for the AFC Champions League (ACL) next season.

ATK Mohun Bagan all guns blazing

2021-02-28T15:45:41Z

Attack after attack after attack from ATK Mohun Bagan but Mumbai are doing well to stand firm on their ground and negate every single move.

82' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution

2021-02-28T15:41:37Z

Javier Hernandez IN Marcelinho OUT.

75' McHugh's header goes wide!

2021-02-28T15:34:50Z

Edu Garcia curls in a free-kick inside the box and McHugh meets the ball with his head but fails to keep it on target.

72' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-02-28T15:31:42Z

Vikram Pratap Singh IN Pranjal Bhumij OUT.

66' Garcia hits the side net!

2021-02-28T15:26:18Z

Edu Garcia's curling free-kick from the left side hits the side net.

64' Amrinder stops Williams' shot

2021-02-28T15:24:02Z

David Williams goes for goal from distance but Amrinder manages to parry the ball away.

63' Krishna's effort straight to Amrinder

2021-02-28T15:22:42Z

Prabir sends a cross inside the box from the right flank and Krishna's manages to touch the ball with his knee but it goes straight to Amrinder.

60' Prabir's shot hits the crossbar!

2021-02-28T15:19:38Z

Prabir Das makes a solo run and unleashes a shot from the edge of the box but the ball hits the crossbar and goes out. What a hit!

58' Ogbeche's header goes wide!

2021-02-28T15:17:50Z

Mandar does well to go past Manvir Singh on the left flank and curl in a cross for Ogbeche who attempts a header but the ball goes wide!

51' Hernan's shot goes wide!

2021-02-28T15:10:49Z

Jahouh sends a curling corner inside the box and Manvir half-heartedly clears the ball which reaches Hernan Santana and the Spaniard takes a first-time shot but it goes wide.

46' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution

2021-02-28T15:05:21Z

Edu Garcia and Salam Ranjan Singh IN Tiri and Lenny Rodrigues OUT.

SECOND HALF!

2021-02-28T15:04:35Z

The second half gets underway!

HALF TIME!

2021-02-28T14:50:16Z

Mumbai City 2-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Mumbai City have a two-goal lead going into half-time. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

48' Hernan Santana comes close to score

2021-02-28T14:49:25Z

Ahmed Jahouh sends in another quality free-kick inside the box and Hernan Santana tries to flick the ball with a back heel but it goes just wide.

43' Bipin's shot goes high!

2021-02-28T14:44:41Z

Bipin Singh receives a pass inside the box on the left side and takes a shot but it goes above the crossbar.

39' GOAL! Mumbai City 2-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-28T14:40:33Z

Ogbeche doubles the lead

Hernan Santana's curling free-kick hits the crossbar and comes back but Bartholomew Ogbeche heads the rebound ball into the net.
Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL

Cooling break!

2021-02-28T14:31:07Z

End to end action in the first 30 minutes of the match but Mumbai City have the slender lead.

29' Pranjal's shot goes high

2021-02-28T14:30:26Z

Pranjal Bhumij cuts in from the left side and goes past Manvir Singh before unleashing a shot but the ball sails over the crossbar.

22' Marcelinho hits Mumbai wall twice

2021-02-28T14:23:52Z

Marcelinho takes a free-kick but the ball hits the wall and comes back to him as he takes another volley but once again the ball hits the Mumbai players.

19' Big blow for ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-28T14:20:17Z

Sandesh Jhingan is leaving the pitch with a hamstring injury as Prabir Das replaces him. Big, big blow for the Mariners.

End to end action

2021-02-28T14:16:38Z

ATK Mohun Bagan going all guns blazing after conceding early in the game. 

7' GOAL! Mumbai City 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-28T14:08:31Z

Fall breaks the deadlock

Ahmed Jahouh sends a quality free-kick inside the box and Mourtada Falls heads the ball into the net. Boom! What a start to this blockbuster clash.
Mourtada Fall, Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL

4' Amrinder stops Krishna's shot

2021-02-28T14:05:55Z

Mourtada Fall's poor clearance inside the box hits David Williams and goes straight to Krishna who takes a shot from close range but Amrinder does well to stop it.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-28T14:01:05Z

We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim!

Mumbai got the better of ATKMB last time

2021-02-28T13:42:33Z

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the only goal of the game the last time these two sides met. But scenarios are different now as ATK Mohun Bagan are in red-hot form. They are unbeaten in their last six matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, have won just twice in their last six matches.

ATKMB make two changes

2021-02-28T13:40:44Z

Antonio Habas replace Javier Hernandes and suspended Subhasish Bose with Pronay Halder and Marcelinho.

Three changes in Mumbai lineup

2021-02-28T13:38:53Z

Sergio Lobera makes three changes in the Mumbai lineup as Mandar Rao Dessai, Hernan Santana and Pranjal Bhumij replace Mehtab Singh, Vignesh D and CY Goddard.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-28T13:15:29Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.