Mumbai City 2-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: The Islanders win the League Winners Shield

Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in their final match of the league stage to win the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield.

Mourtada Fall (7') and Bartholomew Ogbeche scored both goals in the first half itself to seal a memorable win for Sergio Lobera's side as they became the second team from India after FC Goa to qualify for the AFC Champions League (ACL) next season.