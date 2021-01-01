Mumbai City 2-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: The Islanders win the League Winners Shield

FULL TIME!
Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in their final match of the league stage to win the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield.
Mourtada Fall (7') and Bartholomew Ogbeche scored both goals in the first half itself to seal a memorable win for Sergio Lobera's side as they became the second team from India after FC Goa to qualify for the AFC Champions League (ACL) next season.
ATK Mohun Bagan all guns blazing
82' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution
75' McHugh's header goes wide!
72' Mumbai City - Substitution
66' Garcia hits the side net!
64' Amrinder stops Williams' shot
63' Krishna's effort straight to Amrinder
60' Prabir's shot hits the crossbar!
58' Ogbeche's header goes wide!
51' Hernan's shot goes wide!
46' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution
SECOND HALF!
HALF TIME!
Mumbai City 2-0 ATK Mohun BaganMumbai City have a two-goal lead going into half-time. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
48' Hernan Santana comes close to score
43' Bipin's shot goes high!
39' GOAL! Mumbai City 2-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
Ogbeche doubles the leadHernan Santana's curling free-kick hits the crossbar and comes back but Bartholomew Ogbeche heads the rebound ball into the net.
Cooling break!
29' Pranjal's shot goes high
22' Marcelinho hits Mumbai wall twice
19' Big blow for ATK Mohun Bagan
End to end action
7' GOAL! Mumbai City 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
Fall breaks the deadlockAhmed Jahouh sends a quality free-kick inside the box and Mourtada Falls heads the ball into the net. Boom! What a start to this blockbuster clash.
4' Amrinder stops Krishna's shot
KICK-OFF!
Mumbai got the better of ATKMB last time
Contrasting style of plays
211 - ATK Mohun Bagan have had just 39 sequences with 10+ passes after MD21 in the Indian Super League, the least. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC top the category with 211 sequences with 10+ passes. Contrasting.
ATKMB make two changes
Three changes in Mumbai lineup
Team news!
Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Team news