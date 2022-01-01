Matchday LIVE: Wolves vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Leicester & Juventus vs Sassuolo

Liverpool v Leicester

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to BT Sport: "It's natural when you have a disappointing result to want to react. What better place to come? We play against a top team and hope to show that resilience.

"We want to give it a new energy. Tonight is very important. The two guys who are playing in the back four kept a clean sheet the last time we played Liverpool.

"When you look at the [Liverpool] squad it's a fantastic squad. They have won consistently in the last few years. It's always a tough game. It's a big challenge but we'll relish it."