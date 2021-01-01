Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Watford, Wolves vs Man Utd plus Barca, PSG & Atletico Madrid in action

Red Devils held on rack by hosts

Referee Mike Dean blows the whistle and that is that for the first half at Molineux.

It's not an all-time classic, to put it mildly, but as things stand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is poised to break a Premier League record with Manchester United.

But it sits on a knife-edge. This could go one of three ways very easily by the end of this contest.