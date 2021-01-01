Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid v Liverpool and Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action

Two people whose combined ever-present record stretched back the better part of two decades before this year? Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. For the first time in over a decade and a half, the Barcelona and Juventus forwards will sit out this stage after they were eliminated in the last-16.

For context, George Bush was President of the United States, Tobey Maguire was Spider-Man and Tony Christie and Peter Kay were at number one in the UK Singles Chart with (Is This the Way to) Amarillo.