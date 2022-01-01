Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid can seal La Liga title, Liverpool and Man City also in action

Klopp surprised Liverpool fans by signing a new four-year contract on Thursday, which will ensure he remains at Anfield until 2026.

"This club offers a lot. I'm very happy about it. For me, at this moment in time, it's the perfect place to be," he said after the announcement.

"They are building a stand again, which is just a sign they never stop trying to develop the situation.

"We have to prepare the little things ready for the future. We want to be special as a club."

The German will hope that his team can celebrate with three points against Newcastle and make it 12 wins from their last 14 games, but the hosts are in great form themselves after four successive victories.