FT: Liverpool 2-2 Man City

Phil Foden's goal was a thing of wonder and he's spoken to Sky Sports about the game today, stating: "It's very difficult to come here with the fans. It's one of the most difficult grounds to come to and we dealt with it really well today.

"It had it all. It was end-to-end at times. It was such a brilliant game and we stuck in there to the end. We're happy to get the draw and on another day we could have taken the three points.

"It was disappointing not to go in at half time ahead but we kept the momentum when we came out in the second half and we dug in there."