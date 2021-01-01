Matchday LIVE: PSG held to draw as Man City, Liverpool and Real Madrid seal wins

Grealish: I couldn't wait
Safe to say Jack Grealish enjoyed his first Champions League experience.
"I loved it. I've been waiting a while. The past few weeks, I couldn't wait for this game. It's a great night," he told BT Sport.
"It was one of those games. It had absolutely everything. In the end, we're delighted to get the win against a good team full of energy and young players."
Salah equals Gerrard's Liverpool record for most European goals at Anfield
Mohamed Salah's goal was enough to get Liverpool back into the game, but it also saw him equal a Reds legend.
With that finish, Salah equaled Steven Gerrard's Liverpool record for most Champions League/European Cup goals at Anfield.
Both Salah and Gerrard have 14 goals, and it's a safe bet to assume that there will be more from Salah going forward.
Read all about Salah's new place in Liverpool history on Goal!
A wild one in Manchester
Man City vs. Leipzig
1-0
2-0
2-1
3-1
3-2
4-2
4-3
5-3
Red card 🔴
6-3
Are you not entertained? 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/oJrEnw32U5
PSG's shooting struggles
For the fifth time in seven Champions League games under Mauricio Pochettino, PSG have fired fewer shots than their opponents
Tonight, they were outshot 16-9 by Club Brugge as they settled for a 1-1 draw.
Reason for concern?
And it's all over!
Exhale.
What a day of football that was with some crazy moments all over Europe. A goalfest in Manchester, a comeback in Liverpool, a late winner in Milan and a shocker for PSG.
Here are all of the final scores:
Inter 0 - 1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 Porto
Club Brugge 1 -1 PSG
Liverpool 3 - 2 Milan
Manchester City 6 - 3 RB Leipzig
Sporting CP 1 - 5 Ajax
GOAL REAL MADRID!
Real Madrid have seemingly won it late!
An 89th-minute goal from Rodrygo puts Madrid in the lead against Inter as it seems like Carlo Ancelotti's side may just leave Italy with all three points.
SIX FOR CITY!
Another one.
This time, Gabriel Jesus is the goalscorer as City pour it on 10-man Leipzig to make it 6-3.
After Mahrez saw his shot stopped by Gulasci, Jesus steps in to add another one for the hosts, who have been rampant.
Porto goal overturned!
Porto had seemingly taken the lead in the 80th minute on a goal from Taremi.
But, after a VAR review, the referee ruled that Taremi had handled the ball in the build-up as the goal was wiped off and the game remains scoreless.
Red card to RB Leipzig!
More goals at the Etihad!
Manchester City and RB Leipzig trade goals AGAIN.
First, a finish from Nkunku, who completes his hat-trick, but City answer back yet again on a goal from Joao Cancelo to make it 5-3.
JOAO CANCELO HIT THAT.
Decent company for four-goal Haller
4 - @HallerSeb is only the second player to score four goals on his UEFA Champions League debut, and the first since Marco van Basten in November 1992 (for AC Milan v Goteborg). Astonishing.
Henderson scores for Liverpool!
Liverpool's captain with a Gerrard-esque goal.
On a corner kick, the ball bounces back out to Henderson, who rockets it first time and almost rips the net in the process.
That makes it 3-2 Liverpool through 69 minutes.
WHAT. A. HIT!
Jordan Henderson launches a half volley into the corner of the net! No one is stopping a strike like that! 💥
Liverpool have their lead back 💪 pic.twitter.com/YsxcxHe72o
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC. JORDAN HENDERSON.
Haller again!
They can't stop him!
That's FOUR goals for the Ajax forward as he makes it 5-1 while taking a massive early lead in the Golden Boot race.
2': ⚽
9': ⚽
51': ⚽
63': ⚽
SEBASTIEN HALLER WITH FOUR GOALS ON HIS #UCL DEBUT. TAKE A BOW.
9': ⚽
51': ⚽
63': ⚽
SEBASTIEN HALLER WITH FOUR GOALS ON HIS #UCL DEBUT. TAKE A BOW. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/trSvLaDNca
Grealish matches Rooney
With the goal, Grealish now has a goal and an assist today. Pretty good Champions League debut, huh?
And, with that tally, he is the first Englishman to both score and assist on his Champions League debut since Wayne Rooney versus Fenerbahce in September 2004.
JACK GREALISH'S FIRST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GOAL
Grealish with a stunner!
A fantastic goal from the summer signing makes it 4-2
Manchester City and RB Leipzig have traded goals as it's now 4-2.
RB Leipzig originally made it 3-2 through Nkunku, who found the back of the net for the second time today.
But that scoreline lasted just five minutes before Grealish scored in the 56th minute to restore the two-goal lead.
"Class from the £100m man!"
Jack Grealish has his first Champions League goal, and it's a little bit special
Jack Grealish has his first Champions League goal, and it's a little bit special 🤩#UCL pic.twitter.com/89YZ2jbYsp
SUPER JACK.
Make it three for Haller!
The Ajax striker can't be stopped.
Haller now has his hat-trick within 51 minutes as Ajax lead Sporting CP 4-1.
Mbappe off for PSG
Bad news for the French star
Bad news for PSG as the Messi, Neymar, Mbappe trio lasts just 51 minutes.
Mbappe comes off with an apparent injury, with Mauro Icardi replacing him.
Mbappe hobbles off after 50 minutes
GOAL LIVERPOOL
That didn't take long.
After missing a penalty in the first half, Salah makes amends by scoring three minutes into the second half.
Little give and go with Origi is chipped righ to Salah to volley home from close to make it 2-2.
Mbappe hobbles off after 50 minutes
Liverpool are level! 👊— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 15, 2021
Mo Salah breaks the AC Milan defensive line to tuck the ball into the net!
That was a delicious assist from Divock Origi... 🤤 pic.twitter.com/HchvCl8L4n
The stats behind Milan's first half
Shots:— Goal (@goal) September 15, 2021
Liverpool: 14
Milan: 4
Possession:
Liverpool: 53%
Milan: 47%
Corners:
Liverpool: 10
Milan: 0
Goals:
Liverpool: 1
Milan: 2
Milan have silenced the Kop 😳 pic.twitter.com/jTUlHMGrP0
And we're back underway
HALFTIME
Phew.
A ridiculous 45 minutes of football. The Champions League really is back, huh?
Here's a look at the scores so far:
Liverpool 1 - 2 Milan
Inter Milan 0 -0 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 Porto
Club Brugge 1 - 1 PSG
Manchester City 3 -1 RB Leipzig
Sporting CP 1 - 3 Ajax
City answer back
Make it 3-1 to City as Mahrez scored from the spot just before halftime to restore the two-goal lead after a foul from Klostermann.
Leipzig pull one back
Make it 2-1 to City as Leipzig have pulled one back.
Nkunku with the goal just three minutes before halftime, giving Jesse Marsch's team something to build on heading into the second half.
ANOTHER FOR MILAN!
What is happening at Anfield?!?
Milan scored twice in a matter of minutes after 40 minutes of absolutely nothing.
A scrappy one as the ball carroms off several players in the box and falls right to Brahim Diaz, who is left with a finish that even one of us could score from two yards out.
Anfield is STUNNED!
MILAN EQUALIZE!
Out of absolutely nowhere.
Milan have been outplayed for the entire first half, but that doesn't matter much as Rebic scores in the 42nd minute.
Liverpool's press falls asleep and Rebic is left all alone at the backpost for the equalising goal.
But Ajax answer back!
Make it 3-1 to Ajax in what has been today's goalfest.
Berghuis with the goal in the 39th minute as he joins Haller on the scoresheet for the Dutch giants.
Awful mistake by Ajax!
Ajax's goalkeeper Remko Passveer is caught out as Sporting CP make it 2-1.
After hesitating to come out, Pasveer lets a shot from Paulinho slip right past him in what was an awful sequence for the goalkeeper.
The goalkeeper will want to forget this ASAP
GOAL CITY
An own goal for RB Leipzig, who see themselves 2-0 down.
Mukiele the unfortunate scorer as he heads a ball in from De Bruyne into the net.
PSG's new goalscorer?!?
Forget Messi, Neymar and Mbappe!
With his goal tonight, Ander Herrera now has four goals in his last four games for PSG.
That's twice as many as he scored hi his first 70 games with the club.
Who needs Messi to score when you have Herrera?
MBAPPE ➡️ HERRERA ➡️ ⚽
GOAL BRUGGE!
They've equalized against PSG with Sobol finding Vanaken for the goal in the 27th minute.
Game on?
CLUB BRUGGE EQUALIZE AGAINST PSG
Manchester City in the lead as well!
Nathan Ake the goalscorer in the 16th minute as Pep Guardiola's side take the lead over RB Leipzig.
Jack Grealish with the assist as Ake heads home the corner to give City the early lead.
Nathan Ake scores his first City goal in a year
Goal PSG!
And it's exactly who you think would score... Ander Herrera!
Mbappe with the assist, as PSG take the 1-0 lead over Club Brugge.
M̶e̶s̶s̶i̶ M̶b̶a̶p̶p̶e̶ N̶e̶y̶m̶a̶r̶ Ander Herrera
PSG are up and running in the #UCL
PSG are up and running in the #UCL pic.twitter.com/5AjXfki0x6
Saved by Maignan!
Salah's spot-kick is saved by Maignan, who then gets a hand to the rebound as well.
A huge moment for AC Milan, who really haven't been in it through the first 14 or so minutes
Penalty to Liverpool!
Robertson rifles a shot that deflects off of Bennacer's hand in the 13th minute.
His arm was raised as his back was turned, and the referee immediately points to the spot.
HALLER AGAIN!
GOAL LIVERPOOL!
Trent Alexander-Arnold!
Plenty of pressure from the Reds through the first nine minutes, and it finally pays off. It's deflected in, but no matter. Liverpool will take it as they go up 1-0 in front of the Kop.
GOAL AJAX!
Ajax are your first goalscorers of the late games as Haller has fired them into the lead over Sporting CP just two minutes in!
Kickoff!
We're underway all across Europe.
Here. We. Go.
Teams are taking the field
A look at Inter-Real Madrid
👏👏👏 ¡Locura en el Meazza con el @Inter_es!— Goal España (@GoalEspana) September 15, 2021
😡😡😡 ¡Pitos para el @realmadrid!
¡A puuunto de arrancar la @ChampionsLeague para ambos esta temporada!
📽️ @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/1AYVbaqd0H
Haaland is inevitable
Erling Haaland in the #UCL
Played: 17
Scored: 21
He's a cheat code
Played: 17
Scored: 21
He's a cheat code 🤯 pic.twitter.com/S2iqLYrn9c
All final from the early games
Today's first two games are over.
Led by Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund took down Besiktas in Turkey to start their campaign with three points.
Meanwhile, Sheriff also earned all three points by stunning Shakhtar Donetsk, with the newcomers winning 2-0.
All class from Henderson
Ahead of today's match against AC Milan, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson paid tribute to Simon Kjaer for his actions as Denmark captain this summer.
I'd like to welcome @acmilan's @simonkjaer1989 to Anfield this evening. He set new standards of leadership during Euro 2020 when Christian Eriksen fell ill.
Inside Messi's first month
Today marks Messi's first start with PSG, but the Argentine has already been with the club for over a month.
Goal takes you inside everything that's gone on for Messi in that month, from gifts to house-hunting to getting to know Sergio Ramos.
Messi joins Ronaldo and Xavi in illustrious club
Another day, another milestone for the Argentine
With Wednesday's start, Lionel Messi is set to make his 150th Champions League appearance.
He's only the third outfield player to reach that mark, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 177, and Xavi, who retired with151 UCL appearances.
Dzeko and Lautaro up top for Inter
📣 | LINE-UP
Here's the cast of #InterReal!
#UCL #ForzaInter
Here's the cast of #InterReal!#UCL #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/VQn2yJfkZm
Benzema leads the way for Real Madrid against Inter
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @Inter_en! #UCL
USMNT's Adams starts for RB Leipzig
📋 @jessemarsch's XI to take on @ManCity!
🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig #MCIRBL
🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig #MCIRBL pic.twitter.com/JyJSZlKAU7
A strong team for Manchester City
Your #UCL starting XI for tonight! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 15, 2021
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias (C), Ake, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Torres, Mahrez.
SUB | Carson, Slicker, Walker, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, Lavia.
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/EWdOPGnE1h
And the Milan XI
Our 11 Devils for the big #UCL return
I nostri 11 per il grande ritorno in @ChampionsLeague
I nostri 11 per il grande ritorno in @ChampionsLeague 📜😈#LiverpoolMilan #SempreMilan
@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/b2VR8jXU6o
Van Dijk and Mane dropped for AC Milan clash
Liverpool team to play Milan— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 15, 2021
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Salah, Origi.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Phillips#LFC
Messi, Neymar, Mbappe... Oh my!
Tonight's starting 1⃣1️⃣!
#UCL | #CLUPSG
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy evening of Champions League football.
Several of the competition's biggest contenders are in action this evening with there being quite a few clashes between heavyweights.
Manchester City, after reaching the final last season, are set to open this season's competition against German powerhouses RB Leipzig while Liverpool will face an old rival in AC Milan.
Real Madrid and Inter are set to face off as well while Atletico Madrid will take on Porto and Ajax head to Portugal to take on Sporting CP.
Plenty of eyes, though, will be on Brugge, as PSG's attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and the newly-signed Lionel Messi will take the field together against Club Brugge.